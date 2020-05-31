Rosie Duffield: MP resigns from Labour frontbench after breaking lockdown rules

Labour MP Rosie Duffield has give up her frontbench function after she admitted breaking lockdown rules.

The MP for Canterbury stood down as a celebration whip and apologised after confirming she met her companion whereas they have been residing individually, in breach of coronavirus restrictions.

The Mail on Sunday mentioned she went for a protracted stroll in her constituency with married father-of-three James Routh, a TV director, in April and admitted he visited her constituency dwelling.

Download the brand new Independent Premium app Sharing the total story, not simply the headlines

Ms Duffield instructed the paper the pair noticed the two-metre social distancing rules, however these incidents have been earlier than conferences between individuals from totally different households have been allowed.





Mr Routh has since moved into the MP’s London flat after separating from his spouse.

left Created with Sketch.



proper Created with Sketch.



1/7 People benefit from the sizzling climate at Bournemouth seaside in Dorset on 20 May PA 2/7 People benefit from the sizzling climate at Bournemouth seaside in Dorset on 20 May PA 3/7 Beachgoers bask within the solar on Brighton Beach in Brighton on 20 May EPA 4/7 People benefit from the sunshine on Birling Gap seaside on 20 May close to Eastbourne Getty 5/7 Seagulls are perched on a road lamp as beachgoers bask within the solar on Brighton Beach EPA 6/7 People head to the seaside as England basks in sunshine in Blackpool Getty 7/7 Parts of the nation have been anticipated to achieve 29 levels celsius, luring sunbathers and testing the capability of parks and seashores to accommodate social distanced crowds. Getty

1/7 People benefit from the sizzling climate at Bournemouth seaside in Dorset on 20 May PA 2/7 People benefit from the sizzling climate at Bournemouth seaside in Dorset on 20 May PA 3/7 Beachgoers bask within the solar on Brighton Beach in Brighton on 20 May EPA 4/7 People benefit from the sunshine on Birling Gap seaside on 20 May close to Eastbourne Getty

5/7 Seagulls are perched on a road lamp as beachgoers bask within the solar on Brighton Beach EPA 6/7 People head to the seaside as England basks in sunshine in Blackpool Getty 7/7 Parts of the nation have been anticipated to achieve 29 levels celsius, luring sunbathers and testing the capability of parks and seashores to accommodate social distanced crowds. Getty

In an announcement Ms Duffield mentioned: “My companion and I’ve been making an attempt to navigate a tough private scenario as responsibly as doable.

Read extra

“I apologise that in that course of, we breached the rules.

“A relationship breakdown is tough at one of the best of instances, not to mention throughout a pandemic.

“I hope people can understand why I took the steps I did and know that I take responsibility for the breaches that occurred and for which I apologise.”

Ms Duffield was elected within the 2017 General Election with a majority of 187, successful a seat which had been held by the Conservatives since its creation in 1918.

She held onto the seat within the 2019 General Election, rising her majority to 1,836.

Press Association