This dairy-free cake functions well as a dessert with stewed fruit and a dose of cooling down yogurt for comparison, yet is or else refined and not also pleasant, so especially great for morning meal or mid-morning with a lengthy coffee or relaxing flower tea.

Prep time: 15 mins|Cooking time: 50 mins

OFFERS

10-12

COMPONENTS

360 g ordinary flour

1 tsp cooking powder

1/2 tsp half-cracked sea salt

Leaves selected from 4 sprigs of rosemary, carefully sliced

1 lemon

1 huge orange

1 tsp vanilla essence

3 huge eggs

180 g gold wheel sugar

250 g extra-virgin olive oil, plus added for cleaning

Icing sugar, to offer (optional)

TECHNIQUE

Preheat the stove to 220 C/200 C follower/Gas 7. Line a 20-22 centimeters springform cake tin with greaseproof paper. Mix the flour, cooking powder, salt and sliced rosemary with each other in a dish. Finely grate the zest from the orange and lemon right into the flour mix. Juice the fruits, incorporate the juices and gauge the quantity of fluid– you need to have around 120 ml. If you have a lot less, saturate the fruit skins in water and press once again to attain the quantity needed. Add the vanilla essence to the juice and after that alloted. Cream the eggs and sugar with each other in a stand mixer fitted with the paddle accessory on a medium-high rate for 2 mins, up until light and abundant. Reduce the rate a little and slowly gather the olive oil in a constant stream, leaving the mixer competing one more 2 mins as soon as all the oil remains in. Slowly gather the fruit juice, after that reduced the rate once again, slowly including the completely dry active ingredients up until well integrated. Scrape any kind of flour around the sides of the blending dish right into the batter, mix for 10 secs, after that decant the batter right into the lined cake tin. You might utilize a hand-held electrical mixer if you do not have a stand mixer. Put the cake tin on a tray and position it in the center of the stove. Immediately minimize the stove temperature level to 180 C/160 C follower/Gas 4 and cook the cake for 50 mins. Check the cake is totally prepared by placing a steel skewer right into the center of the cake: it ought to appear tidy. Return to the stove for an additional 5 mins if required. Remove the cake from the stove and entrust to cool down in the tin for 15 mins prior to unclasping the cake tin, and delegating cool down totally, preferably gliding the cake far from the base and on a cake rack. Store in a closed container at area temperature level, and spray with topping sugar for a touch of added sweet taste prior to offering.

Recipe from The Borough Market Cookbook by Ed Smith (Hodder & & Stoughton, ₤25). Download a duplicate from books.telegraph.co.uk