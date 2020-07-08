Rose McGowan urges Trump to donate to Tara Reade fundraiser ‘in Biden’s name’

According to the campaign’s page, which was organized by Reade supporter Samuel Pierce in coordination with her attorney, 50 % of proceeds will go to the Network for Victim Recovery of DC (NVRDC), a “nonprofit that gives survivors of sexual assault physical, emotional and legal services.” The rest “will go to Tara for safety and security costs, then to her legal costs, then to helping her reclaim her reputation.” The campaign has raised roughly $1,500 so far.

On Tuesday night, McGowan tweeted the hyperlink to her over 935,000 Twitter followers and hoped to get the president’s attention.

ROSE MCGOWAN CALLS FOR THE ARREST OF PRINCE ANDREW, BILL CLINTON FOLLOWING GHISLAINE MAXWELL’S FBI CAPTURE

“@realDonaldTrump Please produce a donation to http://gofundme.com/f/aid-tara-reade… in Biden’s name.” the actress-turned-activist wrote in response to a tweet produced by Biden, who said “Donald Trump needs to do his job.”

Reade told Fox News in a statement, “I have so much gratitude for all the ways supporters have come forward to help me. I have lost everything coming forward about Joe Biden. Hopefully in the future survivors can tell their story safely with no bullying and smears from campaign trolls and the media. Until that day, I will not be silenced or intimidated by Joe Biden or his campaign. Survivors should be able to speak out no matter how powerful the person is without losing their jobs, housing, and reputation.”

Reade previously had accused Biden of inappropriate touching last year before her story resurfaced in an article in The Intercept on March 24. Podcast host Katie Halper then interviewed Reade, which is when she made the more serious allegation that Biden “penetrated me with his fingers and he was kissing me at the same time and he was saying some things to me.”

Both Biden and his presidential campaign have over and over denied Reade’s claims.

McGowan, who recently released her debut album “Planet 9,” has been one of the hardly any public understands of Hollywood who expressed solidarity towards Reade. Back in April, she called out her former “Charmed” co-star Alyssa Milano for continuing to support the former vice president regardless of the assault allegation.

“You are a fraud,” McGowan scolded Milano. “This is about holding the media accountable. You go after Trump & Kavanaugh saying Believe Victims, you are a lie. You have always been a lie. The corrupt DNC is in on the smear job of Tara Reade, so are you. SHAME.”