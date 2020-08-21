Rose McGowan unleashes fury against Joe Biden, Democrats: ‘You are monsters, frauds’

“Give people light. Those are words for our time. The current president has cloaked America in darkness for much too long. Too much anger. Too much fear. Too much division,” Biden stated on Thursday night.

“You are the season of darkness. @JoeBiden @dnc You are monsters. You are frauds. You are the lie,” McGowan responded on the social networks platform.

She went on to question the Democratic Party’s capability to develop modification and supply assistance for people dealing with racial inequality, financial concerns and authorities cruelty.

“What have the Democrats done to solve ANYTHING? Help the poor? No. Help black & brown people? No. Stop police brutality? No. Help single mothers? No. Help children? No. You have achieved nothing. NOTHING. Why did people vote Trump? Because of you motherf—kers,” she composed.

McGowan likewise fired back at her fans who critiqued her views.

“And if you can’t see that I’m dragging everyone to force them to be better & hold them accountable then you are delusional,” …