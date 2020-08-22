Rose McGowan rips Alyssa Milano and Dems in Twitter feud: ‘Get off my coattails you f—ing fraud’

“What have the Democrats done to solve ANYTHING?” McGowan asked late Thursday night. “Help the poor? No. Help Black & Brown people? No. Stop police brutality? No. Help single mothers? No. Help children? No. You have achieved nothing. NOTHING. Why did people vote Trump? Because of you motherf—–s.”

BIDEN ACCUSER TARA READE TRASHES ALYSSA MILANO FOR DEFENDING CANDIDATE

That triggered Milano, an outspoken fan of Biden’s, to fact-check McGowan on “all the things the Democratic Party has done to make the world a better place,” that included the 19th Amendment, The New Deal, the Voting Rights Act, and Biden’s Violence Against Women Act

McGowan fired back.

“Ummm… did you conveniently forget only WHITE WOMEN got the right to vote? They betrayed all others,” McGowan informedMilano “To quote Marilyn Manson, ‘I was not born with enough middle fingers.'”

The “Planet Terror” star, who was among the couple of celebs who openly supported Biden accuser Tara Reade, later on followed with a series of blistering attacks versus Milano.

“1) You stole #metoo (a brilliant communication tool, not a movement) from Tarana. You co-opted my movement, the Cultural Reset, for fame, jealous of me for outing my rapist. You made 250k per week on Charmed,” McGowan wrote “You tossed a fit in front of the team, shouting, …