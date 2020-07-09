Rose McGowan Calls On Trump To Make Donation ‘In Biden’s Name’ To Tara Reade Fundraiser

Hollywood star Rose McGowan just called on President Donald Trump to create a donation with respect to Joe Biden to a fundraiser for Tara Reade, the woman who has accused Barack Obama’s former vice president of sexually assaulting her back 1993.

“@realDonaldTrump Please make a donation to gofundme.com/f/aid-tara-reade…in Biden’s name,” McGowan tweeted on Tuesday.

McGowan wrote this in response to Biden, who had tweeted, “Donald Trump needs to do his job.” This comes 1 week after the launch of a GoFundMe campaign called “Help Tara Reade Fight Back,” the purpose of which is to improve $200,000 for Reade.

“#MeToo was supposed to mean #TimesUp for all men who abuse their power by sexually harassing and assaulting women. No exceptions. This includes Joe Biden,” the GoFundMe page states. It continues on to add that 50 per cent of proceeds “will be donated to NVRDC [Network for Victim Recovery of DC], a nonprofit that gives survivors of sexual assault physical, emotional and legal services.”

“The rest will go to Tara for safety and security costs, then to her legal costs, then to helping her reclaim her reputation,” the campaign continued. “If more is raised than Tara needs, all will be given to nonprofits supporting sexual assault and domestic violence survivors.”

McGowan has been a longtime defender of Reade, from the time she came forward with her claims earlier in 2010. Back in April, she slammed the Washington Post for a write-up in which the publication claimed to own “been examining Tara Reade’s allegation over the past three weeks,” as well as admitted to obtaining notes from Reade’s therapist about sessions with her.

“This is not journalism, this is an agenda,” McGowan tweeted. “This is a hit piece. You’ve sunk to a new low in slanted journalism and victim shaming.”

This is not journalism, this is plans. This is really a hit piece. You’ve sunk to a fresh low in slanted journalism and victim shaming ⁦@washingtonpost⁩ https://t.co/b32kjsyHoA — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) April 13, 2020

McGowan also took to Twitter the other day to necessitate the arrests of Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew in the wake of the FBI taking Jeffrey Epstein’s former madam Ghislane Maxwell in to federal custody.

Now get Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew pic.twitter.com/7CLn5nLTiV — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) July 3, 2020

This piece was written by PoliZette Staff on July 8, 2020. It originally appeared in LifeZette and can be used by permission.

Read more at LifeZette:

Tide swings against Black Lives Matter and its own theories

Colin Kaepernick signs partnership deal with Disney

Atlanta mayor cracks down on Black Lives Matter after murder of 8-year-old girl