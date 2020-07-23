Rose Ladies Series: Georgia Hall claims Bearwood Lakes victory | Golf News





Georgia Hall declared a very first win on the Rose Ladies Series

Georgia Hall ended a run of runner-up surfaces on the Rose Ladies Series with a hard-fought victory in week 6 at Bearwood Lakes.

The previous Women’s Open champ, who ended up tied-second in all 3 of her other looks in the series, carded a one-under 71 to declare a one-shot victory on a hard scoring day in Berkshire.

Meghan MacLaren, who won on week 2 at Moor Park, ended up in the six-strong group sharing 2nd on level-par, while American Golf Order of Merit leader Charley Hull published a three-over 75 to end in connected-15 th.

MacLaren went up one location to 6th in the Order of Merit

Victory saw Hall declare the ₤ 5,00 0 very first reward and raised her from 5th to 2nd in the Order of Merit, leaving her simply 26.67 points behind Hull with 2 occasions in the eight-tournament series staying.

Hall recuperated from bogeying 2 of her very first 4 holes to benefit from the par-five 5th and birdie the 8th, just to drop a chance at the ninth and reach the turn in 37.

Hall will not go back to the LPGA Tour till after the Rose Ladies Series

Birdies at the 11 th and 13 th moved Hall as the only gamer in red figures, with the Englishwoman liquidating her blemish-free back 9 with a run of 5 straight pars.

Amateur Euphemie Rhodes briefly signed up with Hall on one under till she counteracted her birdie at the 14 th with a bogey at the next, with Lily May Humphreys, Inci Mehmet, Emily Slater and Cara Gainer likewise along with Rhodes and MacLaren on level-par.

Mehmet’s joint runner-up surface is her finest on the Rose Ladies Series up until now

Liz Young ended up tied-eight on 2 over regardless of opening with 3 bogeys in the very first 4 holes, with recently’s winner Gabriella Cowley a more shot back after following back-to-back bogeys around the turn with a dropped chance at the last.

The series heads to The Shire next week, prior to a 54- hole Grand Final – held throughout 3 places and ending up on Wentworth’s renowned West Course – happens from August 5-7.

