Rose Ladies Series: Gemma Dryburgh wins again at Royal St George’s | Golf News





Gemma Dryburgh won the woman second Rose Ladies Series event inside as many several weeks

Gemma Dryburgh managed to get back-to-back wins on the Rose Ladies Series after a spectacular one-shot success at Royal St George’s.

The Scot adopted last week’s success at The Buckinghamshire with an additional impressive screen on a traditional day at Royal St George’s, in which the event started to be the first specialized female event ever kept at the enduring Kent place.

Dryburgh mixed about three birdies together with two bogeys to post a one-under 69 in turbulent conditions, that was enough to be able to top typically the leaderboard in addition to take the £5,000 1st prize following playing spouse Charley Hull bogeyed the woman final a couple of holes.

Hull and Georgia Hall each carded level-par 70s

Hull completed a shot in a show of 2nd alongside Georgia Hall, who else completed typically the marquee threeball, with Annabel Dimmock an additional two swings adrift inside tied-fourth together with amateur Emily Toy.

“I bogeyed the first unfortunately, but after that I was really consistent,” Dryburgh told Sky Sports News. “The last two holes were playing very long and I was hitting 3-wood into the last two, so it was playing very tough and I was glad to get the win in the end.”

After bogeying her beginning hole during, Dryburgh birdied the par-five seventh in addition to holed a new 40-footer from your fringe at the 10th to border ahead of the 57-player field.

Dryburgh received up and down through off the efficient to save a par at the 11th, where Hull rolled inside from 5 feet to be able to briefly move to a show of the business lead, before restoring her edge by wearing a 20-foot birdie at the par-four 13th.

Dryburgh played along with Hull in addition to Hall about Thursday

Hall relocated back within just one by simply picking up an attempt at typically the long par-five 14th, because Hull manufactured a 15-footer to save a par, just before Dryburgh bogeyed the next to be able to leave typically the trio attached at the most notable with about three to play.

Hull snapped up the overall lead using a 10-foot bird at typically the 16th, wherever Dryburgh holed from a related distance with regard to par in addition to Hall screwed up a great bogey from the yellow sand, only to draw her push at typically the par-four 17th on her solution to a bogey.

Dryburgh completed short of the ultimate green nevertheless holed a new five-footer to finish a solid two-putt from the perimeter and ending the day inside red numbers, with typically the par-save securing the win following Hull skipped from a related distance on her behalf way to a new closing bogey.

A second effective win goes Dryburgh the surface of the Order associated with Merit, in front of events at JCB Golf in addition to Country Club, Bearwood Lakes and The Shire over the following three Thursdays. The 54-hole Grand Final, being performed across about three venues, happens from August 5-7.