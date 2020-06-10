Roscosmos Chief Dmitry Rogozin Complains About American Jokes

Americans ought to present extra respect for Russia’s house programme after counting on it for 9 years as the one method to ship US astronauts into orbit, the top of Russia’s house company mentioned.

The United States launched the primary astronauts from US soil since 2011 final month in a rocket constructed by SpaceX, the corporate of billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk. In the intervening years, Americans flying to the International Space Station relied on Russian Soyuz spacecraft.

In a column on this week’s Russian model of Forbes, Dmitry Rogozin, the top of Roscosmos, lamented that Americans nonetheless don’t take the Russian house programme as critically as their very own.

“When our partners finally managed to conduct a successful test on their spacecraft, there were nothing but jokes and mockery directed at us,” Rogozin complained. Instead, the American house business ought to have thanked Russia.

“Our country was the first to send a man into space,” Rogozin wrote. “We remain first to this day.”

Roscosmos has in recent times suffered a collection of setbacks and corruption scandals, together with throughout the development of the Vostochny Cosmodrome within the nation’s far east.

It criticised US President Donald Trump’s “hysteria” after he mentioned the SpaceX launch confirmed the United States had regained its place because the world’s chief in house.

Trump additionally mentioned US astronauts would quickly land on Mars, and that Washington would quickly have “the greatest weapons ever imagined in history.”

© Thomson Reuters 2020