Rosamund Pike felt she was being ‘eaten alive’ on red carpets

Rosamund Pike has mentioned she used to really feel as if she was being “eaten alive” at red carpet occasions, explaining she has now “found a strategy” to deal with the eye.

Speaking to PA information company, the Gone Girl star recollected what it was like to seem on red carpets in the course of the early levels of her profession.

The first photocall Pike ever took half in was for her first movie function in 2002 James Bond blockbuster Die Another Day, by which she performed Miranda Frost.

The actor mentioned that she was warned about what it was like to seem on red carpets by her co-star Pierce Brosnan, saying that she educated herself to create a “shell” when she attended movie premieres and photocalls.

“I’ve trained myself. When I was younger I found the same sort of scrutiny just unbearable,” she mentioned.

The 41-year-old outlined that she now has a “strategy” that she makes use of to handle the scrutiny.

“At first you feel like you’re being eaten alive,” she mentioned.

“Pierce Brosnan first warned me about it, as a result of the primary ever photocall I needed to do was for the announcement for the 20th Bond movie – 40 years of Bond.

“And I could hear this noise of people and he said, ‘Just wait, around the corner they’re there ready to eat you alive’ or something – he didn’t actually say that, but that’s what I heard.”

1/80 Cynthia Erivo Cynthia Erivo blew a kiss as she posed in her futuristic white and silver Versace robe and Maria Tash jewelry. REUTERS 2/80 Florence Pugh The Little Women star cracked a smile on the red carpet carrying a teal Louis Vuitton robe, a silver pendant necklace and Maria Tash earrings. Getty Images 3/80 Margot Robbie The Bombshell actor added a burst of color to her look with a vivid red lip, donning a black, strapless Chanel robe with a purple jewel embossed on the entrance. REUTERS 4/80 Kristen Wiig and Gal Gadot The Wonder Woman 1984 co-stars laughed as they posed collectively on the red carpet, Wiig in red and Gadot in black lace. AFP through Getty Images

5/80 Laura Dern Laura Dern attended the Academy Awards together with her mom, carrying a pink and black Armani robe. REUTERS 6/80 Spike Lee Spike Lee paid tribute to the late Kobe Bryant together with his Oscars outfit, carrying a purple blazer emblazoned with Bryant’s basketball jersey quantity, 24. Getty Images 7/80 Saoirse Ronan The Little Women star smiled as she had her Gucci gown adjusted on the red carpet. AFP through Getty Images 8/80 Natalie Portman Natalie Portman wore a Dior gown for the Oscars embroidered with the names of feminine administrators who had been snubbed within the nominations. REUTERS

9/80 Florence Pugh Pugh was all smiles as she and her mom walked the red carpet. AFP through Getty Images 10/80 Cynthia Erivo The Harriet actor struck a strong pose on the red carpet carrying a white and silver cut-out Versace robe. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP 11/80 Charlize Theron Theron attended the Academy Awards carrying a sublime black Dior robe, designed with a thigh-high cut up. Getty Images 12/80 Gal Gadot The Wonder Woman star put on a glamorous show in an ethereal Givenchy robe, that includes a black lace, high-neck high and bubblegum-pink lace, layered skirt. Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

13/80 Brie Larson Captain Marvel herself appeared each inch a superhero in a blush pink, sequinned Celine design, full with a cape. Getty Images 14/80 Kathy Bates and Rebel Wilson Kathy Bates wore a black and navy swimsuit for the Oscars, posing alongside the golden-clad Rebel Wilson on the red carpet. AFP through Getty Images 15/80 Tom Hanks The A Beautiful Day within the Neighborhood actor appeared sharp in a black tuxedo. REUTERS 16/80 Margaret Qualley The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor selected to put on a classy, black Chanel design on the red carpet. REUTERS

17/80 Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix smiled for the cameras, Mara in a black lace Alexander McQueen ensemble and Phoenix in his environmentally-conscious Stella McCartney swimsuit. REUTERS 18/80 Kristen Wiig and Gal Gadot Wiig matched the red carpet in a vivid, scarlet design, whereas Gadot selected to put on a contrasting, two-tone gown for the Academy Awards. REUTERS 19/80 Antonio Banderas The Oscar nominee appeared dashing in a black tuxedo. AFP through Getty Images 20/80 Sandy Powell and Christopher Peterson Costume designer Sandy Powell wore a swimsuit autographed by a number of high-profile Hollywood figures, which she is planning on auctioning for charity. Powell attended the Oscars with fellow costume designer Christopher Peterson. REUTERS

21/80 Adam Driver and Joanne Tucker Adam Driver, carrying a black tux, attended the Oscars together with his spouse, actor Joanne Tucker, who wore a white and black floral Oscar de la Renta robe, designed with sensible pockets. REUTERS 22/80 Lucy Boynton and Rami Malek Bohemian Rhapsody co-stars and couple Lucy Boynton and Rami Malek appeared effortlessly trendy on the red carpet, Malek in an all-black Yves Saint Laurent ensemble and Boynton in a white and black Chanel gown with checkered sleeves. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP 23/80 Sunrise Coigney and Mark Ruffalo Actor Sunrise Coigney donned a fuchsia, ruffled robe for the Oscars, whereas her husband, Avengers: Endgame star Mark Ruffalo, appeared suave in a black tuxedo. EPA 24/80 Rita Wilson Actor and producer Rita Wilson appeared to imitate the Oscars statuette together with her shimmering, gold Tom Ford quantity. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

25/80 Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost dressed neatly in a black swimsuit, whereas Scarlett Johansson appeared radiant in a metallic, strapless Oscar de la Renta robe. Getty Images 26/80 Timothee Chalamet Timothee Chalamet appeared to decorate in a very informal method for the Academy Awards, carrying a navy blue tracksuit by Stella McCartney. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP 27/80 Mahershala Ali and Amatus Sami-Karim Oscar winner Mahershala Ali opted for an all-black Zegna ensemble for the awards ceremony, whereas his spouse, Amatus Sami-Karim, wore a lilac robe and white headpiece. REUTERS 28/80 Lucy Boynton Lucy Boynton dressed elegantly for the red carpet, carrying a white and black Chanel robe with checkered, exaggerated sleeves. REUTERS

29/80 Lea Seydoux The No Times to Die actor oozed old-school Hollywood glamour in a white, halterneck Louis Vuitton robe, designed with a black hem on the skirt. REUTERS 30/80 Leonardo DiCaprio The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star appeared refined in a sensible black Armani tuxedo. Getty Images 31/80 Scarlett Johansson The Marriage Story actor shimmered on the red carpet in a metallic strapless Oscar de la Renta robe. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP 32/80 Kristen Wiig Wiig wore a standout scarlet Valentino outfit on the Academy Awards, designed with ruffles down the aspect and a prepare. REUTERS

33/80 Rooney Mara Rooney Mara opted for a signature gothic have a look at the awards ceremony, carrying a black lace, cut-out Alexander McQueen design. Getty Images 34/80 Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson The couple made a classy pair in Tom Ford on the red carpet, Hanks in a black tux and Wilson in a rose gold, tassled robe. Getty Images 35/80 Margot Robbie The Academy Award nominee was styled in a black, chiffon Chanel gown, which featured a purple jewel on the entrance. Getty Images 36/80 Renee Zellweger The Oscar nominee went for a easy however impactful look, carrying a one-shoulder, white sequinned Armani design. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

37/80 Brad Pitt The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood appeared ever trendy in a black Brioni tux. Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP 38/80 Florence Pugh The Oscar nominee dazzled in a teal Louis Vuitton quantity on the red carpet, designed with a layered skirt. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP 39/80 Saoirse Ronan The Little Women star stood out on the red carpet in a multi-coloured Gucci design, that includes a black, V-neck torso, a lilac skirt and a cream, ruffled midriff. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP 40/80 Natalie Portman Natalie Portman appeared radiant in a black and gold Dior ensemble, that includes a cape and gold gildings. Getty Images

41/80 Keanu Reeves and his mom Patricia Taylor Keanu Reeves attended the Oscars together with his mom, costume designer Patricia Taylor. The pair contrasted each other on the red carpet, Taylor in a white swimsuit and Reeves in black. Getty Images 42/80 Joaquin Phoenix In January, Joaquin Phoenix vowed to put on the identical custom-made Stella McCartney swimsuit to each awards present in an effort to cut back waste. Getty Images 43/80 Salma Hayek Salma Hayek appeared angelic in a white, one-shoulder Gucci gown, accessorising with a silver headpiece and matching bangles. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP 44/80 Maya Rudolph Maya Rudolph struck gold in a sequinned orange Valentino robe, accessorising with gold, strappy heels and carrying her hair in a classy bob. AFP through Getty Images

45/80 Sandra Oh The Killing Eve star appeared breathtaking in a gold, sequinned Elie Saab design, topped with a ruffled hem and shoulder particulars. AFP through Getty Images 46/80 Taika Waititi The Jojo Rabbit director is aware of learn how to work a red carpet, as proven throughout his many red carpet appearances. During this 12 months’s Oscars, he selected to go for a considerably understated black tux, a departure from his ordinary vibrant model, and a pair of Tod’s patent lace-up footwear. AFP through Getty Images 47/80 Penelope Cruz Penelope Cruz’s Chanel ensemble featured a number of completely different eye-catching components, together with a white rose, a pearl belt, a pocketed skirt and a halter neck. AFP through Getty Images 48/80 Rebel Wilson The Pitch Perfect actor dazzled in a gold, sequinned floor-length Jason Wu design. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

49/80 Janelle Monae The singer had a Cinderella second on the red carpet, donning an extravagant, distinctive, silver Ralph Lauren ballgown, designed with an identical hood. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP 50/80 Olivia Colman Olivia Colman, who gained the Best Actress Oscar final 12 months for her efficiency in The Favourite, attended this 12 months’s Academy Awards in a navy, cut-out, velvet Stella McCartney gown, full with a prepare. AFP through Getty Images 51/80 James Corden and Julia Carey Corden attended the awards ceremony carrying a black tuxedo, whereas his spouse, Julia Carey, donned a silver, embellished robe with a royal blue belt. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP 52/80 Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig Little Women director Gerwig wore a strapless, khaki Dior gown on the red carpet, whereas her associate, Marriage Story director Baumbach, was wearing a black swimsuit. AFP through Getty Images

53/80 Oscar Isaac and Elvira Lind The Star Wars actor donned a black swimsuit for the event, whereas his spouse, director and producer Elvira Lind, brightened up the red carpet in a sunshine yellow, layered robe. AFP through Getty Images 54/80 Kelly Marie Tran The Star Wars favorite opted for a black strapless Schiaparelli robe, designed with blue floral detailing on the high. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP 55/80 Julia Louis-Dreyfus The Veep star contrasted with the red carpet in a navy {custom} Vera Wang robe, accessorising with a eye-catching diamond necklace. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP 56/80 Gerard Butler The actor struck a pose on the red carpet, carrying a svelte navy swimsuit. AP

57/80 Billie Eilish The singer surprised on the red carpet in a white Chanel ensemble, full with lace gloves. Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP 58/80 Laura Dern The Oscar nominee opted for a pale pink Armani quantity with black detailing on the high, accessorising with understated jewels. AFP through Getty Images 59/80 Mindy Kaling The Late Night star attended the Academy Awards carrying a vivid marigold one-shoulder Dolce and Gabbana robe with pleating element. AFP through Getty Images 60/80 America Ferrera The Ugly Betty actor appeared regal in a scarlet, floor-length Alberta Ferretti robe, accessorising with a golden headband. Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

61/80 Gam Wichayanee The Thai singer appeared each inch a princess on the red carpet, carrying a surprising, off-the-shoulder, ombre, chiffon Poem couture robe. REUTERS 62/80 Anthony Ramos and Jasmine Cephas Jones The actors, who each starred within the unique Broadway manufacturing of Hamilton, made for a classy pair on the red carpet, Ramos in a white and black ensemble and studded footwear, and Jones in a black, blouson-sleeved Yanina couture robe. REUTERS 63/80 Beanie Feldstein The Booksmart star introduced a contact of old-school glamour in a white and black floral Miu Miu robe, her hair styled in traditional waves. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP 64/80 Billy Porter Billy Porter arrived on the red carpet in a skirt and high mixture by Giles Deacon, accessorising with {custom} Jimmy Choo footwear. Getty Images

65/80 Tonya Lewis Lee and Spike Lee Tonya Lewis Lee attended the Oscars in a white robe alongside filmmaker Spike Lee, who opted for a purple swimsuit with yellow detailing. Getty Images 66/80 Kaitlyn Dever The Booksmart actor oozed glamour in a red, embellished, strapless Louis Vuitton robe. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP 67/80 Vanessa Nadal and Lin-Manuel Miranda Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda appeared stylish in a black tuxedo, whereas his spouse, lawyer Vanessa Nadal, contrasted in a white, embellished robe. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP 68/80 Caitriona Balfe The Irish actor made a daring entrance on the red carpet, carrying a black Valentino fishtail robe designed with a sheer, pink high and bow. AFP through Getty Images

69/80 Sigourney Weaver Sigourney Weaver attended the Oscars in a inexperienced long-sleeved Dior robe with an identical clutch. Getty Images 70/80 Chrissy Metz Chrissy Metz attended the Oscars in a pillared red Christian Siriano robe. Getty Images 71/80 Regina King Regina King selected a pale pink structured Versace robe for the Oscars. AFP through Getty Images 72/80 Julia Butters Julia Butters additionally selected a pink outfit, arriving on the red carpet in a long-sleeved Christian Siriano robe with matching pink purse. Getty Images

73/80 Idina Menzel Idina Menzel went with a pink theme, arriving on the red carpet in a strapless fuchsia J. Mendel robe. Getty Images 74/80 Ryan Piers Williams and America Ferrera America Ferrera selected a red Alberta Ferretti robe for the red carpet and accessorised with a headscarf. Ryan Piers opted for a easy black tuxedo. Getty Images 75/80 Zazie Beetz Zazie Beetz selected a strapless black Thome Brown gown for the Oscars. EPA 76/80 Kerri Higuchi and John Cho Kerri Higuchi selected a black and silver Monique Huillier robe for the red carpet, whereas John Cho opted for a burnt orange Zegna swimsuit. Getty Images

77/80 Robin Roberts Robin Roberts arrived on the red carpet carrying a one-shouldered glowing inexperienced Badgley Mischka robe. EPA 78/80 George MacKay George MacKay opted for a easy tuxedo for the 92nd annual Oscars. EPA 79/80 Norwegian singer-songwriter Aurora Aurora arrived on the Oscars carrying a pale inexperienced ensemble by costume designer Viktoria Aksnes with red accents. AFP through Getty Images 80/80 Kelly Ripa Kelly Ripa arrived on the red carpet in a black structured one-shouldered Christian Siriano robe. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Pike mentioned that when she first stood on the stage, she “nearly fell over”.

“The force of these people, the photographers, the flashbulbs,” she mentioned, recalling how Brosnan put his arm round her.

“And he just had me. Because it is a shock, it feels like you are being eaten alive for a minute. And then you start to realise that you can put up a shell.”

In her newest function, the Pride and Prejudice actor is enjoying Nobel Prize-winning scientist Marie Curie in Radioactive.

Pike expressed her doubt that Curie would have authorised the bells and whistles of the red carpet.

“She’d be very disapproving and scathing about it,” the actor joked.

Pike lately mentioned the enjoyment she feels enjoying unruly girls in an interview with The Independent.