Rosamund Pike felt she was being ‘eaten alive’ on red carpets

Rosamund Pike has mentioned she used to really feel as if she was being “eaten alive” at red carpet occasions, explaining she has now “found a strategy” to deal with the eye.
Speaking to PA information company, the
Gone Girl star recollected what it was like to seem on red carpets in the course of the early levels of her profession.
The first photocall Pike ever took half in was for her first movie function in 2002 James Bond blockbuster
The actor mentioned that she was warned about what it was like to seem on red carpets by her co-star Pierce Brosnan, saying that she educated herself to create a “shell” when she attended movie premieres and photocalls.
“I’ve trained myself. When I was younger I found the same sort of scrutiny just unbearable,” she mentioned.
The 41-year-old outlined that she now has a “strategy” that she makes use of to handle the scrutiny.
“At first you feel like you’re being eaten alive,” she mentioned.
“Pierce Brosnan first warned me about it, as a result of the primary ever photocall I needed to do was for the announcement for the 20th Bond movie – 40 years of Bond.
“And I could hear this noise of people and he said, ‘Just wait, around the corner they’re there ready to eat you alive’ or something – he didn’t actually say that, but that’s what I heard.”
1/80 Cynthia Erivo
Cynthia Erivo blew a kiss as she posed in her futuristic white and silver Versace robe and Maria Tash jewelry.
REUTERS
2/80 Florence Pugh
The
Little Women star cracked a smile on the red carpet carrying a teal Louis Vuitton robe, a silver pendant necklace and Maria Tash earrings.
Getty Images
3/80 Margot Robbie
The
Bombshell actor added a burst of color to her look with a vivid red lip, donning a black, strapless Chanel robe with a purple jewel embossed on the entrance.
REUTERS
4/80 Kristen Wiig and Gal Gadot
The
Wonder Woman 1984 co-stars laughed as they posed collectively on the red carpet, Wiig in red and Gadot in black lace.
AFP through Getty Images
5/80 Laura Dern
Laura Dern attended the Academy Awards together with her mom, carrying a pink and black Armani robe.
REUTERS
6/80 Spike Lee
Spike Lee paid tribute to the late Kobe Bryant together with his Oscars outfit, carrying a purple blazer emblazoned with Bryant’s basketball jersey quantity, 24.
Getty Images
7/80 Saoirse Ronan
The
Little Women star smiled as she had her Gucci gown adjusted on the red carpet.
AFP through Getty Images
8/80 Natalie Portman
Natalie Portman wore a Dior gown for the Oscars embroidered with the names of feminine administrators who had been snubbed within the nominations.
REUTERS
9/80 Florence Pugh
Pugh was all smiles as she and her mom walked the red carpet.
AFP through Getty Images
10/80 Cynthia Erivo
The
Harriet actor struck a strong pose on the red carpet carrying a white and silver cut-out Versace robe.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
11/80 Charlize Theron
Theron attended the Academy Awards carrying a sublime black Dior robe, designed with a thigh-high cut up.
Getty Images
12/80 Gal Gadot
The
Wonder Woman star put on a glamorous show in an ethereal Givenchy robe, that includes a black lace, high-neck high and bubblegum-pink lace, layered skirt.
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
13/80 Brie Larson
Captain Marvel herself appeared each inch a superhero in a blush pink, sequinned Celine design, full with a cape.
Getty Images
14/80 Kathy Bates and Rebel Wilson
Kathy Bates wore a black and navy swimsuit for the Oscars, posing alongside the golden-clad Rebel Wilson on the red carpet.
AFP through Getty Images
15/80 Tom Hanks
The
A Beautiful Day within the Neighborhood actor appeared sharp in a black tuxedo.
REUTERS
16/80 Margaret Qualley
The
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor selected to put on a classy, black Chanel design on the red carpet.
REUTERS
17/80 Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix
Rooney Mara and Joaquin Phoenix smiled for the cameras, Mara in a black lace Alexander McQueen ensemble and Phoenix in his environmentally-conscious Stella McCartney swimsuit.
REUTERS
18/80 Kristen Wiig and Gal Gadot
Wiig matched the red carpet in a vivid, scarlet design, whereas Gadot selected to put on a contrasting, two-tone gown for the Academy Awards.
REUTERS
19/80 Antonio Banderas
The Oscar nominee appeared dashing in a black tuxedo.
AFP through Getty Images
20/80 Sandy Powell and Christopher Peterson
Costume designer Sandy Powell wore a swimsuit autographed by a number of high-profile Hollywood figures, which she is planning on auctioning for charity. Powell attended the Oscars with fellow costume designer Christopher Peterson.
REUTERS
21/80 Adam Driver and Joanne Tucker
Adam Driver, carrying a black tux, attended the Oscars together with his spouse, actor Joanne Tucker, who wore a white and black floral Oscar de la Renta robe, designed with sensible pockets.
REUTERS
22/80 Lucy Boynton and Rami Malek Bohemian Rhapsody co-stars and couple Lucy Boynton and Rami Malek appeared effortlessly trendy on the red carpet, Malek in an all-black Yves Saint Laurent ensemble and Boynton in a white and black Chanel gown with checkered sleeves.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
23/80 Sunrise Coigney and Mark Ruffalo
Actor Sunrise Coigney donned a fuchsia, ruffled robe for the Oscars, whereas her husband,
Avengers: Endgame star Mark Ruffalo, appeared suave in a black tuxedo.
EPA
24/80 Rita Wilson
Actor and producer Rita Wilson appeared to imitate the Oscars statuette together with her shimmering, gold Tom Ford quantity.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
25/80 Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost dressed neatly in a black swimsuit, whereas Scarlett Johansson appeared radiant in a metallic, strapless Oscar de la Renta robe.
Getty Images
26/80 Timothee Chalamet
Timothee Chalamet appeared to decorate in a very informal method for the Academy Awards, carrying a navy blue tracksuit by Stella McCartney.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
27/80 Mahershala Ali and Amatus Sami-Karim
Oscar winner Mahershala Ali opted for an all-black Zegna ensemble for the awards ceremony, whereas his spouse, Amatus Sami-Karim, wore a lilac robe and white headpiece.
REUTERS
28/80 Lucy Boynton
Lucy Boynton dressed elegantly for the red carpet, carrying a white and black Chanel robe with checkered, exaggerated sleeves.
REUTERS
29/80 Lea Seydoux
The
No Times to Die actor oozed old-school Hollywood glamour in a white, halterneck Louis Vuitton robe, designed with a black hem on the skirt.
REUTERS
30/80 Leonardo DiCaprio
The
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star appeared refined in a sensible black Armani tuxedo.
Getty Images
31/80 Scarlett Johansson
The
Marriage Story actor shimmered on the red carpet in a metallic strapless Oscar de la Renta robe.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
32/80 Kristen Wiig
Wiig wore a standout scarlet Valentino outfit on the Academy Awards, designed with ruffles down the aspect and a prepare.
REUTERS
33/80 Rooney Mara
Rooney Mara opted for a signature gothic have a look at the awards ceremony, carrying a black lace, cut-out Alexander McQueen design.
Getty Images
34/80 Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson
The couple made a classy pair in Tom Ford on the red carpet, Hanks in a black tux and Wilson in a rose gold, tassled robe.
Getty Images
35/80 Margot Robbie
The Academy Award nominee was styled in a black, chiffon Chanel gown, which featured a purple jewel on the entrance.
Getty Images
36/80 Renee Zellweger
The Oscar nominee went for a easy however impactful look, carrying a one-shoulder, white sequinned Armani design.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
37/80 Brad Pitt
The
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood appeared ever trendy in a black Brioni tux.
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
38/80 Florence Pugh
The Oscar nominee dazzled in a teal Louis Vuitton quantity on the red carpet, designed with a layered skirt.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
39/80 Saoirse Ronan
The
Little Women star stood out on the red carpet in a multi-coloured Gucci design, that includes a black, V-neck torso, a lilac skirt and a cream, ruffled midriff.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
40/80 Natalie Portman
Natalie Portman appeared radiant in a black and gold Dior ensemble, that includes a cape and gold gildings.
Getty Images
41/80 Keanu Reeves and his mom Patricia Taylor
Keanu Reeves attended the Oscars together with his mom, costume designer Patricia Taylor. The pair contrasted each other on the red carpet, Taylor in a white swimsuit and Reeves in black.
Getty Images
42/80 Joaquin Phoenix
In January, Joaquin Phoenix vowed to put on the identical custom-made Stella McCartney swimsuit to each awards present in an effort to cut back waste.
Getty Images
43/80 Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek appeared angelic in a white, one-shoulder Gucci gown, accessorising with a silver headpiece and matching bangles.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
44/80 Maya Rudolph
Maya Rudolph struck gold in a sequinned orange Valentino robe, accessorising with gold, strappy heels and carrying her hair in a classy bob.
AFP through Getty Images
45/80 Sandra Oh
The
Killing Eve star appeared breathtaking in a gold, sequinned Elie Saab design, topped with a ruffled hem and shoulder particulars.
AFP through Getty Images
46/80 Taika Waititi
The
Jojo Rabbit director is aware of learn how to work a red carpet, as proven throughout his many red carpet appearances. During this 12 months’s Oscars, he selected to go for a considerably understated black tux, a departure from his ordinary vibrant model, and a pair of Tod’s patent lace-up footwear.
AFP through Getty Images
47/80 Penelope Cruz
Penelope Cruz’s Chanel ensemble featured a number of completely different eye-catching components, together with a white rose, a pearl belt, a pocketed skirt and a halter neck.
AFP through Getty Images
48/80 Rebel Wilson
The
Pitch Perfect actor dazzled in a gold, sequinned floor-length Jason Wu design.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
49/80 Janelle Monae
The singer had a Cinderella second on the red carpet, donning an extravagant, distinctive, silver Ralph Lauren ballgown, designed with an identical hood.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
50/80 Olivia Colman
Olivia Colman, who gained the Best Actress Oscar final 12 months for her efficiency in
The Favourite, attended this 12 months’s Academy Awards in a navy, cut-out, velvet Stella McCartney gown, full with a prepare.
AFP through Getty Images
51/80 James Corden and Julia Carey
Corden attended the awards ceremony carrying a black tuxedo, whereas his spouse, Julia Carey, donned a silver, embellished robe with a royal blue belt.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
52/80 Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwig Little Women director Gerwig wore a strapless, khaki Dior gown on the red carpet, whereas her associate, Marriage Story director Baumbach, was wearing a black swimsuit.
AFP through Getty Images
53/80 Oscar Isaac and Elvira Lind
The
Star Wars actor donned a black swimsuit for the event, whereas his spouse, director and producer Elvira Lind, brightened up the red carpet in a sunshine yellow, layered robe.
AFP through Getty Images
54/80 Kelly Marie Tran
The
Star Wars favorite opted for a black strapless Schiaparelli robe, designed with blue floral detailing on the high.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
55/80 Julia Louis-Dreyfus
The
Veep star contrasted with the red carpet in a navy {custom} Vera Wang robe, accessorising with a eye-catching diamond necklace.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
56/80 Gerard Butler
The actor struck a pose on the red carpet, carrying a svelte navy swimsuit.
AP
57/80 Billie Eilish
The singer surprised on the red carpet in a white Chanel ensemble, full with lace gloves.
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
58/80 Laura Dern
The Oscar nominee opted for a pale pink Armani quantity with black detailing on the high, accessorising with understated jewels.
AFP through Getty Images
59/80 Mindy Kaling
The
Late Night star attended the Academy Awards carrying a vivid marigold one-shoulder Dolce and Gabbana robe with pleating element.
AFP through Getty Images
60/80 America Ferrera
The
Ugly Betty actor appeared regal in a scarlet, floor-length Alberta Ferretti robe, accessorising with a golden headband.
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
61/80 Gam Wichayanee
The Thai singer appeared each inch a princess on the red carpet, carrying a surprising, off-the-shoulder, ombre, chiffon Poem couture robe.
REUTERS
62/80 Anthony Ramos and Jasmine Cephas Jones
The actors, who each starred within the unique Broadway manufacturing of
Hamilton, made for a classy pair on the red carpet, Ramos in a white and black ensemble and studded footwear, and Jones in a black, blouson-sleeved Yanina couture robe.
REUTERS
63/80 Beanie Feldstein
The
Booksmart star introduced a contact of old-school glamour in a white and black floral Miu Miu robe, her hair styled in traditional waves.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
64/80 Billy Porter
Billy Porter arrived on the red carpet in a skirt and high mixture by Giles Deacon, accessorising with {custom} Jimmy Choo footwear.
Getty Images
65/80 Tonya Lewis Lee and Spike Lee
Tonya Lewis Lee attended the Oscars in a white robe alongside filmmaker Spike Lee, who opted for a purple swimsuit with yellow detailing.
Getty Images
66/80 Kaitlyn Dever
The
Booksmart actor oozed glamour in a red, embellished, strapless Louis Vuitton robe.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
67/80 Vanessa Nadal and Lin-Manuel Miranda Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda appeared stylish in a black tuxedo, whereas his spouse, lawyer Vanessa Nadal, contrasted in a white, embellished robe.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
68/80 Caitriona Balfe
The Irish actor made a daring entrance on the red carpet, carrying a black Valentino fishtail robe designed with a sheer, pink high and bow.
AFP through Getty Images
69/80 Sigourney Weaver
Sigourney Weaver attended the Oscars in a inexperienced long-sleeved Dior robe with an identical clutch.
Getty Images
70/80 Chrissy Metz
Chrissy Metz attended the Oscars in a pillared red Christian Siriano robe.
Getty Images
71/80 Regina King
Regina King selected a pale pink structured Versace robe for the Oscars.
AFP through Getty Images
72/80 Julia Butters
Julia Butters additionally selected a pink outfit, arriving on the red carpet in a long-sleeved Christian Siriano robe with matching pink purse.
Getty Images
73/80 Idina Menzel
Idina Menzel went with a pink theme, arriving on the red carpet in a strapless fuchsia J. Mendel robe.
Getty Images
74/80 Ryan Piers Williams and America Ferrera
America Ferrera selected a red Alberta Ferretti robe for the red carpet and accessorised with a headscarf. Ryan Piers opted for a easy black tuxedo.
Getty Images
75/80 Zazie Beetz
Zazie Beetz selected a strapless black Thome Brown gown for the Oscars.
EPA
76/80 Kerri Higuchi and John Cho
Kerri Higuchi selected a black and silver Monique Huillier robe for the red carpet, whereas John Cho opted for a burnt orange Zegna swimsuit.
Getty Images
77/80 Robin Roberts
Robin Roberts arrived on the red carpet carrying a one-shouldered glowing inexperienced Badgley Mischka robe.
EPA
78/80 George MacKay
George MacKay opted for a easy tuxedo for the 92nd annual Oscars.
EPA
79/80 Norwegian singer-songwriter Aurora
Aurora arrived on the Oscars carrying a pale inexperienced ensemble by costume designer Viktoria Aksnes with red accents.
AFP through Getty Images
80/80 Kelly Ripa
Kelly Ripa arrived on the red carpet in a black structured one-shouldered Christian Siriano robe.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Pike mentioned that when she first stood on the stage, she “nearly fell over”.
“The force of these people, the photographers, the flashbulbs,” she mentioned, recalling how Brosnan put his arm round her.
“And he just had me. Because it is a shock, it feels like you are being eaten alive for a minute. And then you start to realise that you can put up a shell.”
In her newest function, the
Pride and Prejudice actor is enjoying Nobel Prize-winning scientist Marie Curie in Radioactive.
Pike expressed her doubt that Curie would have authorised the bells and whistles of the red carpet.
“She’d be very disapproving and scathing about it,” the actor joked.
Pike lately mentioned the enjoyment she feels enjoying unruly girls in an interview with
The Independent.