Rosa Parks’s letter about Martin Luther King Jr. goes up for sale

The letter is readily available on the website Moments in Time , and is priced at $54,000 The letter is dated October 6, 1981, and was dealt with to aMr Kessler.

The letter was composed in action to a sign collector’s correspondence asking Parks what she thought about King, Moments in Time CEO Gary Zimet informed CNN.

In the letter, Parks stated, “I admired and respected him as a truly great man committed an dedicated to freedom, peace and loyalty for all oppressed humanity. He was a leader of the masses in Montgomery, Alabama and the nation.”

King arranged the Montgomery Bus Boycott after Parks was detained and imprisoned for declining to provide up her seat to a White guy on a city bus.