Rosa Parks’s letter about Martin Luther King Jr. goes up for sale

The letter was composed in action to a sign collector’s correspondence asking Parks what she thought about King, Moments in Time CEO Gary Zimet informed CNN.
In the letter, Parks stated, “I admired and respected him as a truly great man committed an dedicated to freedom, peace and loyalty for all oppressed humanity. He was a leader of the masses in Montgomery, Alabama and the nation.”
King arranged the Montgomery Bus Boycott after Parks was detained and imprisoned for declining to provide up her seat to a White guy on a city bus.
The boycott was a civil liberties demonstration in which African Americans declined to ride city buses in Montgomery due to segregated seating. It lasted over a year, starting on December 5, 1955 and ending on December 20, 1956.
It resulted in a Supreme Court judgment in 1956 which desegregated public transport in Montgomery.