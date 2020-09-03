Rory McIroy arrives at East Lake ’emotionally drained’ after birth of first child

ATLANTA– Rory McIlroy showed up at East Lake on Thursday to get ready for today’s Tour Championship, where he will be the protecting champ, however his focus was naturally in other places.

“I mean, emotionally drained, right,” stated McIlroy following the birth of his first child, Poppy Kennedy, onMonday “We got her home yesterday and trying to get her settled. It’s nice in the hospital. You’ve got so much help and all the nurses are around and they did a phenomenal job. And then you’re handed your child and they’re like, ‘See you later,’ and they don’t come with an instruction manual.”

Rory McIlroy revealed that he and better half, Erica, invited the couple’s first child onAug 31.

Last week McIlroy exposed that his better half, Erica, was pregnant which he would have avoided today’s season ending to be at house for the birth of the couple’sfirst child He likewise confessed that all of the unknowns of being a parent had actually made it hard to focus this season.

“There’s a lot of various things and there’s a lot of …