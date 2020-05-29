Rory McIlroy’s Ryder Cup pessimism not criticised by European Tour chief | Golf News





Rory McIlroy has repeatedly mentioned he’s not eager to play in a Ryder Cup with out spectators

Rory McIlroy’s feedback on the destiny of this yr’s Ryder Cup have been welcomed fairly than dismissed by European Tour chief govt Keith Pelley.

McIlroy has ceaselessly been pessimistic over the prospect of taking part in in a Ryder Cup with out spectators, and revealed earlier this week that he had “a hunch” that this yr’s contest scheduled for the top of September at Whistling Straits can be postponed.

His views have been echoed by the 2 different members of the world’s high three, Brooks Koepka and Jon Rahm, whereas European captain Padraig Harrington believes the Ryder Cup ought to go forward regardless of the circumstances.

Pelley refused to reply questions regarding the Ryder Cup as he confronted the media to introduced the European Tour’s modified schedule from July via to December, however he did insist that feedback from the likes of McIlroy had been not to be discouraged.

“It’s not unhelpful, it’s the magic of our game,” Pelley informed Sky Sports News. “I’ve talked to Rory numerous times over the last couple of months, and every time I chat with him, I come off the phone with a great feeling.

“He’s so clever, he is so shiny, and I really like the way in which he speaks his thoughts. I’ve obtained no downside with that in any respect, and it is incredible for our recreation. Let’s be sincere, Rory McIlroy being world No 1 is nice for our recreation and nice for the European Tour.

“But we listen very closely and we enjoy the banter regarding the Ryder Cup and whether it will be played behind closed doors, or whether it will be postponed. What I can tell you is there is no definitive decision that’s been made yet.”

Pelley had earlier chosen to give attention to the Tour’s new 2020 schedule which is about to renew with a six-event UK Swing, starting with the British Masters on July 22, and he made it clear that he would not be giving any updates on the standing of the Ryder Cup.

“As has been the case with The European Tour over the past few months, we’ll not be making any definitive statements or engaging in any further speculation about The Ryder Cup today,” he mentioned.

“We nonetheless have to debate each component with our companions of the PGA of America. I perceive and respect that you’d love to speak and like to get my ideas and opinions on The Ryder Cup, however at the moment actually is about The European Tour.

“At this time, The Ryder Cup is on the schedule and we will be having further dialogue with our friends at the PGA of America and will advise in due course.”