Rory McIlroy to play first three events once PGA Tour resumes | Golf News



















0:53



Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson headline the TaylorMade Driving Relief this Sunday, the return of reside televised golf on Sky Sports.

Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson headline the TaylorMade Driving Relief this Sunday, the return of reside televised golf on Sky Sports.

Rory McIlroy has confirmed that he plans to play within the PGA Tour’s subsequent three tournaments when the season resumes subsequent month.

Live McIlroy & DJ v Fowler & Wolff Live on

The world No 1 had been in excellent type prior to the coronavirus outbreak, with victory at October’s WGC-HSBC Champions considered one of seven consecutive top-five finishes worldwide.

No golf has been performed because the Players Championship was cancelled after the opening spherical on Thursday March 12, with three of the 4 majors rescheduled and a number of tournaments – together with The Open in July – cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

McIlroy posted a level-par 71 in the course of the opening spherical of The Players, earlier than it was cancelled

The revised PGA Tour schedule is about to return with the Charles Schwab Challenge from June 11-14, adopted by the RBC Heritage and the Travelers Championship, with McIlroy set to restart his season by taking part in in all three events.

Speaking about his schedule forward of Sunday’s TaylorMade Driving Relief problem, reside on Sky Sports, McIlroy instructed Golf Channel: “I’m fairly set. I assume I am unable to converse for everybody, however for me personally, I simply need to get again out and play.

0:53 Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson headline the TaylorMade Driving Relief this Sunday, the return of reside televised golf on Sky Sports. Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson headline the TaylorMade Driving Relief this Sunday, the return of reside televised golf on Sky Sports.

“I’m planning to play the first three events; Colonial, Hilton Head [RBC Heritage] and the Travelers and see the place we go from there. I feel it will be good to get again on the market and play.

“Obviously we’re going to have to take as many precautions as possible to be able to put tour events on again, but I think the PGA Tour has got a very robust plan in place. If they can execute it the right way, I see no reason why we can’t start on June 11.”

McIlroy completed tied-fifth on the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March

At least the first 4 PGA Tour events might be performed with out spectators, whereas the Tour has additionally issued a complete well being and security information for gamers and caddies forward of the game returning.

“I think it [golf without spectators] is the new normal for right now,” McIlroy added. “That’s just got to be for us to keep everyone safe and to get the PGA Tour back up and running again.

“I don’t think it will dull anything, especially these few events because I think everyone will just be so excited to get back out there and play. I think people are going to be excited to watch some live golf on TV.

“The ambiance is not going to be the identical as if there are 50,000 on the golf course, however I do not suppose it in any manner will take away from the integrity of the competitors of the standard of the golf.”

Get the perfect costs and ebook a spherical at considered one of 1,700 programs throughout the UK & Ireland

Watch Rory McIlroy workforce up with Dustin Johnson within the TaylorMade Driving Relief, reside on Sunday May 17 from 7pm on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event!