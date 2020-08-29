Rory McIlroy swapped putters after he ‘yipped one’ on Thursday

OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill.– Rory McIlroy swapped putters after simply one round of the BMW Championship, and he didn’t avoid among golf’s most dreadful words when discussing the switch.

McIlroy utilized a blade-style TaylorMade TP Soto throughout the opening round at Olympia Fields, where he shot an even-par 70. But in Round 2 he returned to the more familiar mallet-style Spider, likewise from TaylorMade. The factor was rooted in a single stubborn stroke from the previous day.

“I yipped one on 13 yesterday, so that was basically it,” McIlroy stated. “It wasn’t a yip, but it was a tentative, just not a good stroke. Sometimes with the blade, I get a little indecisive or a little unsure of my aim, and then during the stroke, especially you get one of these little slippery left-to-righters, think at the last minute, ‘Don’t miss it right,’ and then you put the right hand into it.”

BMW Championship: Full- field ratings|Full protection

Current FedExCup points standings

McIlroy lost more than a half-shot to the field on the greens throughout the opening round, however he acquired back practically that very same increment with a second-round 69 that offered him a share of the lead at 1 under along with Patrick Cantlay.

Conditions are anticipated to stay treacherous over the weekend, and McIlroy hopes …