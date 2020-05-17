Rory McIlroy strikes first shot live on Sky Sports for 66 days, and finds the fairway! | Golf News



















Rory McIlroy hits the first live golf shot in 66 days on Sky Sports.

Golf is back on Sky Sports! And it was Rory McIlroy that had the honour of striking the first shot seen live on our TELEVISION displays considering that coronavirus transformed the globe.

McIlroy wasfirstonthe tee inthe TaylorMade Driving Relief charity skins match, which intends to elevate about $4m for numerous health care charities in the United States.

The globe No 1 partnered Dustin Johnson versus Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff in the made-for- tv exhibit suit under warm skies at the historical Seminole Golf Club in Florida.

Players needed to lug their very own bags

It was the first time we had actually seen any kind of live expert golf on our displays considering that The Players Championship was deserted after simply one round in March, after which a near-global closure of golf was applied.

The suit at Seminole included every rigorous social distancing procedure, with the gamers all bring their very own bags while task somewhere else was marginal, with simply a handful of cameramen and various other authorities allowed on the training course.

McIlroy just went back to exercise 2 weeks earlier, yet he revealed little indicator of corrosion on the opening tee as a positive swipe with the chauffeur sent his sphere on an ideal line and a range of 320 backyards.

It was a rather typical drive for Rory, yet a huge drive in the grand system of points!