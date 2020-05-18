Rory McIlroy still the man to beat, but was Seminole the real winner of Sunday’s charity skins match? | Golf News





Live golf returned to Sky Sports for the first time in 66 days on Sunday, but what had been the largest speaking factors from the TaylorMade Driving Relief at Seminole?

Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson had been topped winners of a relaxed contest in opposition to Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff, but the consequence was insignificant in contrast to the hundreds of thousands raised for healthcare charities in the United States.

Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson had been topped champions, successful nearly $2m for charity

Of course, it was the first time since March 12 that we acquired to see 4 of the greatest gamers in the world plying their commerce in entrance of the reside TV cameras, but what can we take away from the occasion?

Seminole the largest winner?

Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson might need been the victors in the match, but the large winner on the day reside golf returned to our screens was the golf course.

Seminole is considered one of the most unique golf equipment in the United States, but the Juno Beach format created by the legendary Donald Ross and opened in 1929, can be famend as one of the greatest designs in historical past.

Seminole underlined its status as one of the greatest programs in the world

Regularly rating in the prime 10 greatest programs in the US, the aerial pictures of the property prompted many viewers to query how Ross managed to squeeze 18 holes of {golfing} paradise into such a small space.

Every gap was a visible deal with that will likely be loved by Walker Cup gamers and followers subsequent yr, and the format offered an honest take a look at for 4 of the world’s greatest gamers, regardless of how rusty they could have been after a number of weeks starved of aggressive golf.

McIlroy still the prime canine

Rory McIlroy appeared in positive fettle from tee to inexperienced, notably with driver in hand, and the world’s greatest participant with the world’s most aesthetically-pleasing swing (apologies to Louis Oosthuizen) proved he’ll stay the man to beat when aggressive golf returns subsequent month.

He faltered often on and round the greens, and one chip that he flat-out chunked, but there was nothing that can’t be ironed out in the weeks earlier than he tees up at the Charles Schwab Challenge on June 11.

1:18 Rory McIlroy hits the first reside golf shot in 66 days on Sky Sports Rory McIlroy hits the first reside golf shot in 66 days on Sky Sports

The alleged “weakest” half of his sport is outwardly his wedge method play from between 100-150 yard vary, but he might have stunned even himself when it was the wedge that received the contest – and a cool $1.1m in unclaimed skins on the 120-yard play-off gap.

It was becoming the undisputed world No 1 ought to have the honour of hitting the first shot seen on reside tv for 66 days, and simply as becoming he despatched it 320 yards down the center of the fairway. Golf was again … type of!

Chance missed (Part One)

Four gamers competing as two groups of two in a skins format ought to have taken not more than three hours, 45 minutes to attain a conclusion.

However, we had been nicely over the four-hour mark by the time the star quartet headed holed out at the 18th earlier than heading again to the penultimate tee for the nearest-the-pin shootout to resolve the ultimate six skins.

The tempo of play was a disappointment

There had been no caddies, the gamers had to carry their very own baggage and use vary finders to decide yardages, but the tempo of play for an exhibition match was torpid and deliberate, and never conducive to retain an viewers with a brief consideration span.

This was an opportunity missed to show skilled golf could be performed at the full of life tempo which was on show when the likes of Nicklaus, Palmer and Player had been of their prime.

Get on with it guys, particularly when there aren’t any world rating factors up for grabs.

Chance missed (Part two)

With every participant fitted with microphones, I was wanting ahead to a lot of banter and “trash talk” between the groups.

When McIlroy holed a difficult six-footer to halve the second gap he hit again at Matthew Wolff’s chest-thumping declaration that he was 30 yards previous the world No 1 off the tee with a mild reminder he had trousered $25m for successful two FedExCup titles.

There was not sufficient entertaining interplay between the gamers

The the rest of the contest was disappointingly bland in the banter division. There was far an excessive amount of respect for good pictures, whether or not performed by team-mate or opponent, and never sufficient belittling of undoubted skills after we witnessed the occasional duff.

Like the disappointing tempo of play, this was one other probability missed to encourage the viewers to see the professionals of their true character and inject extra humour into the sport, a refreshing change to the portrayed robotic nature of many of right now’s younger gamers.

Trump’s imaginative and prescient for the Masters

Host broadcasters, NBC, sprang a shock after they adopted a Skype name with Bill Murray with a reside telephone interview with one other well-known celeb golfer – President Donald Trump.

His 10-minute chat with presenter Mike Tirico drifted too deeply into political territory too typically, but he did have some attention-grabbing viewpoints on restoring sport to some sort of normality – together with the return of crowds.

US President Donald Trump is set to see ‘large crowds’ at the Masters

Like him or detest him, the most divisive US President in historical past laid out a imaginative and prescient for the Masters in November and expressed his want to see the fairways of Augusta National lined with patrons to give the event the environment it deserves.

Talk of crowds returning to any sporting occasion in the present local weather appears a good distance off, but permitting patrons to attend the Masters, whether it is secure to achieve this, can be an enormous shot in the arm for golf.

Just a disgrace Mr Trump didn’t point out the Ryder Cup!