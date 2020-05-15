Rory McIlroy slams Donald Trump for coronavirus response: ‘It’s not the way a leader should act’ | Golf News



















Rory McIlroy and also Dustin Johnson heading the TaylorMade Driving Relief this Sunday, the return of real-time telecasted golf on Sky Sports

Rory McIlroy criticised President Donald Trump for his action to the coronavirus break out, and also stated it was not likely the set would certainly satisfy for an additional round of golf.

McIlroy is readied to companion Dustin Johnson in a unique charity skins video game versus Rickie Fowler and also Matthew Wolff on Sunday, survive on Sky Sports, with the occasion increasing cash for organisations assisting with alleviation initiatives throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking in advance of the TaylorMade Driver Relief occasion, the globe No 1 spoke up versus Trump, that has come under fire for his handling of the current crisis.

“We’re in the midst of something that’s pretty serious right now,”McIlroy informedthe McKellar Golf Podcast

“The truth that he’s attempting to politicise it and also make it a project rally and also claim that we carry out the most examinations in the globe, like it’s a competition – there’s some things that simply is horrible.

“It’s not the way a leader should act.”

Back in 2017, Rory McIlroy confessed he has actually been startled by the objection he has actually obtained for consenting to play a round of golf with President Trump Back in 2017, Rory McIlroy confessed he has actually been startled by the objection he has actually obtained for consenting to play a round of golf with President Trump

Four- time significant champ McIlroy dealt with intense objection for having fun with Trump soon after the Republican head of state’s launch in 2017, yet stated the communication was not a recommendation.

“The day that I did spend with him and others was very enjoyable,” statedMcIlroy “That doesn’t mean that I agree with everything or, in fact, anything that he says.”

1: 15 Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Rickie Fowler and also Matthew Wolff expect their go back to activity in Florida on Sunday in an 18- opening behind shut doors competition for charity Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Rickie Fowler and also Matthew Wolff expect their go back to activity in Florida on Sunday in an 18- opening behind shut doors competition for charity

Trump has actually had fun with a number of existing and also previous professional golf enthusiasts, consisting of Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, 2016 United States Open victor Dustin Johnson and also 2017 PGA Championship victor Justin Thomas.

“I don’t know if he would want to play with me again after what I just said,” statedMcIlroy”I probably wouldn’t again.”

TheWhiteHouse didnot right away reply to a demand for remark.

