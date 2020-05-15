Rory McIlroy Says He Won’t Golf With President Trump Again, ‘Out Of Choice’

Breaking News

Golf super star Rory McIlroy says he’s been TURNING DOWN chances to have fun with President Trump “out of choice” … asserting he does not concur with “anything” POTUS has actually been stating lately.

Remember, Rory and also The Donald played a round of golf at Trump International in Florida with each other back in 2017 … an action he safeguarded as not “an endorsement nor a political statement of any kind.”

While Rory commended Trump for being “charismatic” and also “nice” on ‘The McKellar‘ podcast today … he confesses he will certainly not strike the relate to him again, in spite of a number of chances.

“Most people that he came across that day he was cordial to, he was nice and personable,” McIlroy says. “That was my only interaction with him the day I had with him.”

“But, that doesn’t mean that I agree with everything — or in fact, anything — that he says.”

McIlroy after that entered on his previous golf friend for his handling of the coronavirus … stating he’s making use of the pandemic for his very own political gain.

“We’re in the midst of something that’s pretty serious right now and the fact that he’s trying to politicize it and make it a campaign rally and say we’re administering the most tests in the world like it is a contest — there’s something that just is terrible,” McIlroy says.

“It’s not the way a leader should act. There’s a sort of diplomacy that you need to have, and I don’t think he’s showing that … especially in these times.”

Rory– the # 1-ranked golf enthusiast on the planet– says he would not golf with Trump again if he had the opportunity … however confesses he possibly won’t obtain an additional chance.