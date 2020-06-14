Rory McIlroy rues poor start after disappointing finish at Colonial | Golf News





Rory McIlroy posted his worst finish of 2020 at the Charles Schwab Challenge

Rory McIlroy was left regretting an expensive start to his final round after quickly falling out of contention at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Get the most effective prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland

The world No 1 went into the final day three strokes off the lead and was looking to produce a fast start to put pressure on those ahead of him, only to quickly slip down the leaderboard with three bogeys in his first five holes.

McIlroy double-bogeyed the seventh and missed a four-footer at the ninth to reach the turn in 41 and six over for the round, before cancelling out a birdie at the tenth by taking two attempts out of a bunker on his solution to a dropped shot at the 15th.

McIlroy narrowly avoided losing sight of bounds along with his approach to the opening hole

The four-time major champion then birdied two of his last three holes – including a hole-out from the bunker at the 16th – to close out a four-over 74 at Colonial Country Club and end the week in tied-32nd, his worst worldwide finish since missing the cut at The Open last July.

“I got off to a really bad start,” McIlroy said. “Hit a loose second shot on the very first hole as much as the right after which sort of messed around and took bogey there, so not the best start.

“The wind was up today. You did not have to be that much off for it to sort of show and I missed several greens in the wrong spots and made bogeys.

But you understand, played completely to the conclusion, shot a good back nine. I was a couple under on the rear, but front nine I recently got into a rut and played a negative run of holes and obviously that put me out of the tournament.”

Live PGA Tour Golf Live on

Justin Rose also started three of the pace and slipped further behind after bogeying the second, but bounced straight back with successive birdies from the fifth and by holing still another from 12 feet at the tenth.

The 2018 champion responded to a three-putt bogey at the 11th by birdieing his next two holes and made still another at the 17th to get at 14 under, before burning the edge of the cup when looking for a final-hole birdie to force his way in to a play-off.

1:13 Justin Rose was packed with positives after enjoying his best week on the PGA Tour this season, even though he finished just one shot out of the play-off at the Charles Schwab Challenge Justin Rose was full of positives after enjoying his most useful week on the PGA Tour this year, although that he finished only one shot from the play-off at the Charles Schwab Challenge

“Virtually every day I feel like I’m a couple under through two, so to be one-over through two today was definitely a poor start,” Rose said. “But hung in there well.

“Chose to roll the dice off the fifth tee, hit driver there to acquire a wedge in my own hand and made birdie to right the ship. If I recently look straight back, the 11th hole, made a six there, so was not playing the par-fives great today.

“Other than that, hung in there and stayed with it all day and had great putts on 14, 16 and 18 that all looked in. Delighted to have put myself in contention, and down the stretch I felt really comfortable.”