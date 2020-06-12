Rory McIlroy reflects on ‘one of those days’ after quiet 68 on Colonial debut | Golf News



















Rory McIlroy reflects on an opening-round 68 at the Charles Schwab Challenge and explains the impact the lack of spectators had on the function.

Rory McIlroy was obviously not overly-enthused with his first competitive round since The Players as he marked his debut at Colonial Country Club with an “uneventful” 68.

The begin to McIlroy’s round was full of promise as that he pounded his opening drive over 330 yards down the fairway, knocked a mid-iron to 20 feet and two-putted for birdie, but that he added only two more while dropping a shot at the sixth and ended the first day five shots adrift of Justin Rose and Harold Varner III.

McIlroy mixed three birdies with one bogey in his 68

McIlroy missed an excellent chance on the second and did well to hole from 15 feet to scramble a par at the fifth, but then he left a 30-foot birdie putt four feet short on the following green and missed the par attempt before atoning with a towering iron to 15 feet at the par-three eighth and finding the target for birdie.

The world No 1 holed from similar distance at the ninth to give himself plenty of momentum heading into the straight back nine, but he struggled to give himself many legitimate chances to climb the leaderboard and settled for nine relatively stress-free pars.

“Uneventful,” was McIlroy’s abrupt summary of his performance. “I made three birdies and something bogey. The one bogey on the sixth hole I three-putted from 30 feet, nonetheless it was one of those days.

McIlroy parred every hole on the back nine to stay at two under

“I put myself in position to shoot the lowest score, I recently didn’t capitalise on how I hit it off the tee. My distance control on my wedges was just a little off, and the putting right there got a little difficult at the end of the day.

“The greens were sort of slow, and they got pretty bumpy at the end. Hopefully we’ll have some better greens in the morning and hopefully I’ll shoot a lower score.”

Regardless of his disjointed display, McIlroy echoed the feelings of a large proportion of the field when asked how it felt to be back in a full-field PGA Tour event, despite the lack of atmosphere with spectators barred for the moment.

“It was good, it felt good to be back,” that he added. “I thought it absolutely was going to feel more unique of it was. It’s a little strange not having anybody around.

“But, at the same time, we are so concentrated on what we’re doing and trying to shoot good scores and play good golf, so once I got into it, I didn’t feel like it was much different at all.”

McIlroy played along side the top players directly below him on the planet rankings, Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka, with the American also firing a 68 while Rahm bogeyed the last handy in a 69.

Brooks Koepka also fired a 68 on day one

“It was a ‘getting-along’ round; nothing to get too excited about, nothing to get disappointed about,” said Koepka. “I felt like it might have very easily been a lot better. But it is what it is, and I’ll go play tomorrow.

“It was kind of eerie the first couple holes, and the first hole all three of us make birdie and there isn’t any applause, therefore it is kind of funny. But at the same time it’s our job. We’re likely to go out and go play golf, therefore it doesn’t matter if there is fans there or perhaps not. We’ve surely got to go out and go do what we’re supposed to do.

“It’ll be nice to get some fresh greens. These greens get chewed up pretty good in the afternoon, and some fresh greens, be able to make a few more putts, and you’ve just got to put the ball in the fairway.”