Rory McIlroy questions if likes of Tommy Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari care enough about careers | Golf News





Rory McIlroy believes those who stayed at home can’t be complaining

Rory McIlroy has criticised the PGA Tour members who opted not to happen to be the US for the resumption of tournament golf, and insisted they can not complain at losing from world ranking points.

McIlroy’s Ryder Cup team-mates Tommy Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari were among the high-profile professionals who decided to stay in the united kingdom rather than feel the two-week quarantine process necessary for those arriving in the US.

Tommy Fleetwood was among the high-profile players who opted in which to stay the UK

Matt Fitzpatrick did make the trip three weeks prior to the restart at last week’s Charles Schwab Challenge, while McIlroy’s caddie, Harry Diamond, was very happy to self-isolate for 14 days before going to Colonial Country Club.

With the European Tour not resuming until the following month, many of its members hit out at your decision of the Official World Golf Rankings bosses to restart the ranking a week ago, claiming it absolutely was unfair that the PGA Tour stars would be able to earn points for many weeks ahead of their European counterparts.

But ahead of this week’s RBC Heritage in South Carolina, McIlroy insisted that certain players only have themselves to be blamed for missing out on ranking points, while he also claimed they ought to have made the effort to go to the US “if they cared about their careers”.

“Personally, if I were in their shoes and I was asked to come over to the States and shelter in place or quarantine for two weeks before these tournaments, I would have done that,” said the entire world No 1, who was just three shots off the pace after 54 holes in Texas before stumbling to a closing 74 and finishing outside the top 30.

McIlroy said you need to be in the US if you ‘cared about your career’

“I mean, if you actually care about your career and care about moving forward, you need to be here, I do believe. Last week was 70 World Ranking points for the winner, this week it’s 74.

“And I get that there are different variables and families and stuff involved, but all of us have the means to rent a very nice house in a gated community in Florida, and it’s not a hardship for 14 days to come over and quarantine. I mean, it’s fine. My caddie Harry came over and achieved it. He stayed in our guest house. The two weeks flew by.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland

“I honestly do not understand the guys complaining because there is an answer to it. You will come over here and do what has to be done. It might seem just a little harsh, but I aren’t getting that mind-set, especially if you care about your job and you wish to advance.”

Despite the absence of some of the higher-ranked non-American players, and with Tiger Woods yet to go back, McIlroy believes the fields for the initial two weeks of post-shutdown golf have had an important feel about them.

McIlroy headlines still another strong field in South Carolina

The top five on earth rankings have teed it up in both weeks, and McIlroy added: “It feels great to look down the range and see all of the most notable players on earth here, or most of the top players in the world here.

“That is a good feeling, that’s what we all want. We all want to play against the best fields week in, week out. I guess a silver lining to all this is that it seems like all the top guys are going to play a little more often going forward, and that’s a good thing for the Tour, and for us, and for the people at home that are watching.”