Rory McIlroy points out that Dustin Johnson has 3 times as many wins as Brooks Koepka

Watching the PGA Championship protection Saturday night, Rory McIlroy stated he was shocked by Brooks Koepka’s interview.

He most likely wasn’t the only one.

On numerous events, Koepka appeared to having a go at Dustin Johnson, stating– properly– that Johnson has “only won one” significant and that Koepka “likes his chances” provided the relative lack of experience on the leaderboard.

“I certainly wouldn’t say it,” McIlroy stated Sunday after completing his round. “It’s different, right? It’s a very different mentality to bring to golf that I don’t think a lot of golfers have.”

A couple of years back, Koepka and Johnson were regular practice partners and appeared to be friends, however Koepka intimated in a current interview that their relationship was overblown due to the fact that they utilized to work out at the very same South Florida fitness center.

McIlroy idea Koepka might have been attempting to play “mind games” with his challengers, understanding that he still needed to remove a two-shot deficit on the last day.

“If he’s trying to play mind games, he’s trying to do it to the wrong person,” McIlroy stated. “I don’t think DJ really gives much of a concern to that.”

McIlroy has been on the getting end of Koepka’s extremely truthful commentary in the …