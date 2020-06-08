Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka headline Featured Groups at Colonial | Golf News





McIlroy and Koepka will play with Rahm at Colonial

Rory McIlroy will play along side Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka because the world’s top three players were grouped together for the first two rounds of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

The marquee threeball will headline the Featured Group coverage from Colonial Country Club in Texas as the PGA Tour returns to competition for initially since the enforced shutdown of worldwide sport due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The world’s top three were also grouped together at The Players

McIlroy, Rahm and Koepka were also grouped together for the first two rounds of The Players Championship in March, nevertheless the tournament was abandoned following the first day at TPC Sawgrass.

The PGA Tour announced four Featured Groups for the opening two rounds, with good friends Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth also grouped together, while Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson and Justin Rose form yet another stellar threesome.

Defending champion Kevin Na goes out around Open holder Gary Woodland and fan-favourite Phil Mickelson, with tee times for the opening two rounds being unveiled on Tuesday at approximately 6pm BST.

McIlroy is making his debut in the tournament and will a cure for a repeat of his handsome win in his first start at the RBC Canadian Open last year, while Rahm and Koepka have both finished runner-up at Colonial in 2017 and 2018 respectively.

Tiger Woods was not one of the entries for the PGA Tour’s come back to competition

Koepka’s closing 63 wasn’t enough to deny Rose a three-shot win in 2018. That was the exact same margin of victory that Spieth enjoyed as that he clinched his eighth PGA Tour title in 2016, but that he remains with no title since The Open in 2017.

Mickelson is a two-time champion in 2000 and 2008, but he will have his work cut out to produce it a hat-trick under a week before his 50th birthday as that he tees against among the strongest fields in the tournament’s history.

No under 101 of the 148 competitors have won on the PGA Tour, nevertheless the entry list did not include Tiger Woods despite impressing with his game, and his health, in the recent charity match at Medalist which also featured Mickelson, Tom Brady and Peyton Manning.

