Rory McIlroy intentionally made his lie worse so that he wouldn’t feel guilty

SAN FRANCISCO– Rory McIlroy’s tee shot cruised well best of the 3rd green throughout the 2nd round of the PGA Championship, and he required a little army to assist him discover his ball in the Harding Park rough.

When he lastly did, it was due to the fact that somebody had actually stepped on it, which enabled McIlroy to take a drop, however the relief was a little too great for the Northern Irishman.

“I just wouldn’t have felt comfortable. I placed it, and the rule is try to replicate the lie,” McIlroy stated. “No one really knew what the lie was, but if everyone is going around looking for it, it obviously wasn’t too good. So I placed it, I was like, ‘That just doesn’t look right to me.’”

McIlroy positioned the ball a 2nd time deeper into the rough and into a lie he felt was closer to the initial. Although he missed out on his 21- footer for par, McIlroy stated he was comfy with his choice.

“At the end of the day, golf is a game of integrity, and I never try to get away with anything out there,” he stated. “I’d rather be on the wrong end of the rules rather than on the right end, because as golfers that’s just what we believe.”

It was …