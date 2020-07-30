Rory McIlroy hints that he might not return to Europe to play amid Covid-19 fears

The Northern Irishman is completing in the WGC-FedExSt Jude Invitational in Tennessee today and will play in the United States PGA Championship next week and the United States Open inSeptember

.

” I do not understand if I desire to travel, I do not understand if I desire to be exposed to more things and more individuals. So I do not understand, I have no concept and I’m sort of taking it week by week.

“I’ve got my schedule planned up until the US Open, which is obviously a couple weeks after the Tour Championship, and then I honestly have no idea what I’m going to do after that.”

Fellow specialist’s Lee Westwood and Eddie Pepperell chose not to travel to San Francisco for the PGA Championship next week, with Westwood saying he still does not “feel comfortable.” And McIlroy remained in complete assistance of their choices.

“I understand their plight,” McIlroy stated. “I was simply stating I do not understand if I would take a trip in the fall and go and play a few of these other occasions in Europe, however if it was a significant champion, it would most likely be various and I most likely would discuss and play it.

“But that’s not to state what Lee and Eddie are doing isn’t right, that they feel more secure and they feel that their time is much better invested in the house and not exposing themselves to more individuals and not having the opportunity of getting ill or getting somebody else ill.

“So I completely understand where they’re coming from, but if it was an Open Championship and I had the chance to go over and play, I would probably take the risk and go and play.”

Playing without any fans

Following on the statement that August’s United States PGA Championship will be held without fans, the United States Open is doing the same.

In collaboration with the state of New York, the United States Golf Association (USGA) announced in a news release Wednesday that the 120 th champion, which is arranged September 17-20 at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, New York, will happen without viewers.

“Following months of consultation and scenario planning with local and state health officials, we have jointly decided that hosting the U.S. Open without spectators will provide the best opportunity to conduct the championship safely for all involved,” stated Mike Davis, CEO of the USGA.

“We will miss the excitement of the fans and what their presence brings to the championship. We look forward to welcoming them again to future U.S. Opens.”

The competition had actually initially been arranged for June 18-21 however was delayed inApril

.

“I am pleased to welcome the USGA for the U.S. Open Championship at Winged Foot Golf Club this September,”Gov Andrew Cuomo stated.

“And while the tournament will look different this year with no fans and enhanced safety protocols, this event is a welcome sight for sports fans across the country and will help restore a sense of normalcy as we build back better than before.”

Forced to withdraw

As the LPGA Tour resumes competitive action with the Drive On Championship at Inverness Golf Course in Toledo, Ohio, one gamer, Gaby Lopez, has actually been required to withdraw following a favorable Covid-19 test.

The 26- year-old revealed that following the trip’s Covid-19 screening procedure, she had actually evaluated favorable and is now starting her 10- day seclusion. Lopez is the very first LPGA gamer to test favorable for Covid-19

She told fans on Twitter that she is “feeling good and have only very mild symptoms.”

“I was very excited to get back to playing on Tour after this long break and while I’m disappointed that I’ll have to wait a little longer, I am glad that I was able to get tested and to make sure I do not put anyone else at risk,” Lopez, who is from Mexico, said in a declaration.

“I am self-isolating and will be following all the CDC and LPGA guidelines to get back to competing on Tour in a safe manner. I’m feeling good and looking forward to when I can return to playing on Tour.”