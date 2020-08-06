Rory McIlroy has not paid a greens fee in a very, very long time

Rory McIlroy has played a few of the world’s finest golf courses. But when’s the last time he’s paid to play?

With today’s PGA Championship location, TPC Harding Park, being a public golf course with a $200 weekend rate, McIlroy was asked if he might remember the last time that he paid out for a greens fee.

McIlroy’s response: Valderrama Golf Club … all the method back in 2005.

“I’ve always liked the look at Valderrama,” McIlroy stated of the Sotogrande, Spain, design, which most significantly hosted the 1997 RyderCup “I was in Spain. Obviously, Ryder Cup course. The Tour Championship of the European Tour was there for a lot of years, and it’s one of the – yeah, I was there and spent a few months’ worth of pocket money to go and play.”

What was a couple of months’ worth of spending money to a 16- year-old McIlroy? “250 euros.”