Rory McIlroy happy to win golf’s return to live TV in charity skins at Seminole | Golf News

Rory McIlroy urged he was “feeling the pressure” as he dominated the choosing shot of the TaylorMade Driving Relief at Seminole.

With the last 6 skins worth $1.1 m unclaimed after openings 13 to 18 were linked, the suit headed back to the brief 17 th which had actually been developed into a 120- backyard par-three in preparedness for the winner-takes-all, nearest-the-pin shootout.

.McIlroy struck the winning shot to scoop $1.1 m in skins

And after Matthew Wolff had actually established the target at around 15 feet for him and also companion Rickie Fowler, Dustin Johnson missed out on the eco-friendly and also left McIlroy to make a decision the experience, which he did in design with a crisp wedge to pin high, 12 feet left of the opening.

“I didn’t know whether to tell it to get up, get down, stay long or stay short!” McIlroy stated later on. “I would not be understood for my wedge play, so I was really feeling a little stress there.

“Matt [Wolff] struck a good shotin It’s just 120 backyards however it’s a hard shot. Jst to see it come down on the eco-friendly and also remain there, since on these Seminole environment-friendlies the round can do amusing points when you believe it’s in an excellent place.

“Really happy, it was an awesome day playing with DJ, Matt, Rickie, all of us out here for a great cause. It’s been awesome and it was nice to get back on the golf course and get back to some normalcy.”

McIlroy additionally shared his satisfaction at being included in the charity occasion which has actually elevated millions for health care charities in the United States, and also he included: “It’s various. When you’re not betting your very own cash, you’re betting somebody else’s or you’re betting one more reason, it begins to consider on you a little.

McIlroy confessed he is not understood for his wedge play!

“I’m actually honored. It’s a significant initiative from everybody included to placed this occasion on. With TaylorMade – that fund everybody – and also United Wellness Group, that are a companion of mine, we’re actually honored simply to belong to an occasion to captivate individuals at residence on a Sunday mid-day however additionally to elevate cash for individuals that require it.

“Obviously DJ and I were playing for the American Nurses Foundation and Rickie and Matt were playing for the CDC Foundation. Hopefully we’ve raised a lot of money for two really good causes and hopefully everyone at home enjoyed it.”

Johnson stated: “It absolutely accumulates there. Not just just how much the United Wellness Group given away however additionally you individuals were informing us just how much we elevated simply from individuals seeing and also calling in.

“It’s incredible what we did and it’s obviously very nice to be involved in something so cool. Just to get back out and play golf again and be a little bit competitive, it was a lot of fun.”