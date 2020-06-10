Rory McIlroy: Golf must work closer together after coronavirus pandemic | Golf News





Rory McIlroy returns to action at the Charles Schwab Challenge this week

Rory McIlroy has called on golf’s governing bodies to work more closely together as he taken care of immediately concerns in regards to the impact the coronavirus has received on the European Tour.

Golf’s global calendar has been decimated recently due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the Charles Schwab Challenge, live on Sky Sports, marking the initial PGA Tour event since mid-March and the European Tour perhaps not set to come back until July 22.

The European Tour has released the original part of their revised schedule for the rest of 2020, including a “UK Swing” with significantly paid down prize funds, while McIlroy believes the global crisis shows more cohesion is necessary between the sports’ main organisations.

“It’s perhaps not great once they [the European Tour] are receiving to do things and they’re taking such a financial hit due to the coronavirus which pandemic,” McIlroy said. “So am I concerned? Yes, but I do not know what else I can do.

“I don’t feel just like I’m accountable for the health of the Tour. I’m a player; I play on the Tour and I’m very grateful for the chance that they will have provided me over the years. But if any such thing, I think this pandemic has highlighted the truth that the game of golf at the highest level needs to be simplified.

McIlroy told reporters that he is in regular communication with European Tour chief executive Keith Pelley

“I think there’s a lot of funnels, there is too many channels. I do not know if every thing being under one umbrella is the solution, but absolutely fewer umbrellas I think is really a way forward.

“I think the major championship organisations and the bigger governing bodies in the game of golf have realised that there surely is so many moving parts and I do believe more cohesion in the overall game is better.

“I’m not saying that it [golf’s stoppage] is a huge good thing, but at the same time, I do believe it’s opened some people’s eyes around the fact that we could all kind of work a bit better together in this world.”

Three of the four majors had to rearranged due to the outbreak, while The Open was cancelled for the first time since World War II and a host of events on both Tours were unable to occur.

McIlroy has top-five finishes in his last seven worldwide starts

The proposed Premier Golf League, an elite world golf tour, was rejected by McIlroy and a great many other players early in the day this year, even though the world No 1 want to see a stronger connection between your PGA Tour and European Tour.

“I think for the health of both Tours, a world tour is something I’ve always wanted, but it had to be done the right way,” McIlroy added. “I think the PGL to arrive and attempting to do it their way was not the right thing.

“Trying to make differ from within the overall game already rather than letting an outsider are available in is the right way to get it done, so I’d be supportive of that without a doubt.

“Tours consolidating, whether it is some European Tour events offering FedExCup points plus some PGA Tour events offering Race to Dubai points, I do not know, but somewhat bit more cohesion.

McIlroy will play along side Brooks Koepka and Jon Rahm for the first two rounds at Colonial Country Club

“Having everyone together and trying to figure this out has definitely opened some people’s eyes to what actually goes on and how many moving parts there is. I think the more that all these bodies can sort of work together for the greater good of game can only be a good thing.”

