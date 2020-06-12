Rory McIlroy glad to be contending after second-round 63 at Colonial | Golf News





Rory McIlroy is in competition at the Charles Schwab Challenge

Rory McIlroy was happy to expertise a fast transition again into match golf after transferring inside two strokes of the midway lead at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

The world No 1 got here into his match debut at Colonial Country Club off the again of seven consecutive worldwide top-fives, with McIlroy constructing on his early-season type by following an opening-round 68 with a seven-under 63 on Friday.

McIlroy posted six birdies and an eagle throughout a formidable second-round show in Texas, along with his sole blemish approaching his remaining gap, leaving the Northern Irishman simply two behind Harold Varner III at the highest of the leaderboard.

McIlroy is chasing a primary win of 2020 and second victory of the season on the PGA Tour

“You can do as much practice as you want and play as much as you want at home, but until you actually get into that competitive environment, you’re never 100 per cent sure of how your game is,” McIlroy mentioned.

“I learnt a lot yesterday and I feel like I made some improvements today on yesterday and learnt a few things. So no, not surprised. I’ve been playing well at home and I’ve been hitting the ball the way I’ve wanted to, just a matter of getting it to translate out on to tournament play, and it’s nice that it has.

Live PGA Tour Golf Live on

“This is a golf course that’s always let the best players rise to the top. You have to be in complete control of your game, hit fairways, hit greens, convert some putts, and yeah, the leaderboard is a who’s who of golf right now. I’m just happy to be in the mix.”

Beginning on the again 9, McIlroy opened with three straight pars earlier than following a 15-foot birdie at the par-three 13th by choosing up pictures from six ft at the subsequent and 4 ft the 17th.

The four-time main champion was enjoying alongside Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka

McIlroy bought up and down from the sand to save par at the 18th to attain the flip in 32, solely to gap a 25-foot eagle at the par-five first and make a 10-foot birdie at the subsequent to bounce up the leaderboard.

The world No 1 posted back-to-back birdies from the sixth to depart him requiring a final-hole birdie to equal the course file at Colonial, the place he was pressured to lay up to keep away from hitting branches and had to convert from eight ft to depart with only a bogey.

Live PGA Tour Golf Live on

“It [the round] was really good,” McIlroy mentioned. “I felt like I constructed my rating very well. I took benefit of among the simpler holes.

“I played conservatively on some of the tougher ones, especially 3, 4 and 5, the horrible horseshoe. I made three of my pars there and moved on and then birdied the next two holes.

McIlroy’s 63 was his lowest rating of the yr

“Just smart, played to my strengths, put it in play and gave myself plenty of chances. I felt pretty comfortable out there and hopefully I can do the exact same thing over the next two days.”

Watch the Charles Schwab Challenge all through the weekend on Sky Sports Golf. Live protection continues on Saturday with Featured Groups from 12.45pm, forward of full protection from 6pm.