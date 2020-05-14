Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson Playing 2 vs. 2 Game on TV, No Caddies Allowed!

Breaking News

Four of the most significant names in professional golf are getting ready for a 2-on-2 skins game in Florida this weekend break … as well as IT WILL CERTAINLY AIR ON LIVE TV!!

YES, PRO GOLF IS BACK … SORTA!!!

Rory McIlroy as well as Dustin Johnson will certainly take on Rickie Fowler as well as Matt Wolff on Sunday at the epic Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach … with every one of the profits mosting likely to charity.

Of training course, with the COVID-19 pandemic industrious, there will certainly be social distancing procedures in position … no caddies as well as no carts!

The occasion, called the “TaylorMade Driving Relief” competitors– airing on NBC as well as The Golf Channel– will certainly comply with the timeless “Skins” layout.

In various other words, each opening is played independently– with a prize money for each and every opening. If there is a connection on an opening, the “skin” is rollovered to the following one (as well as the following as well as the following therefore on) up until a person victories.

The initially 6 openings will certainly deserve $50,00 0 each. The following 10 openings will certainly deserve $100,00 0, the 17 th opening will certainly deserve $200,00 0, as well as the last opening will certainly deserve $500,00 0.

Each group will certainly likewise start with $500,00 0.

McIlroy as well as Johnson will certainly bet the American Nurses Foundation, as well as Fowler as well as Wolff will certainly bet the CDC Foundation, according toGolf com.