Rory McIlroy/Dustin Johnson or Rickie Fowler/Matthew Wolff: Who wins TaylorMade Driving Relief? | Golf News

Rory McIlroy and also Dustin Johnson heading the TaylorMade Driving Relief this Sunday, the return of online telecasted golf on SkySports .

Rory McIlroy and also Dustin Johnson go head to head with Rickie Fowler and also Matthew Wolff on Sunday, yet which of both groups will win the TaylorMade Driving Relief?

The star-studded clash, being played without viewers and also adhering to social distancing standards, notes the return of telecasted golf for the very first time considering that the Players Championship was terminated after the opening round in March.

All gamers will certainly be mic would certainly up and also bring their very own golf bags for the charity competition

McIlroy heads right into the occasion off the rear of top-five surfaces in each of his last 7 around the world begins, consisting of a triumph at the WGC-HSBC Champions, with the globe No 1 additionally the ruling FedExCup champ.

Playing companion Johnson additionally uses lots of experience of his very own as a previous globe No 1 and also a 20- time PGA Tour champion, making both the bookmakers’ favourites to win, although both gamers are rejecting to undervalue their challengers.

Fowler has lots of experience having fun better-ball from his 4 Ryder Cup and also 3 President Cup looks standing for Team UNITED STATES, while other Oklahoma State University graduates Wolff commemorated his development win on the PGA Tour in 2014 and also is considered as among the sporting activity’s leading abilities.

Which of the groups will appear on today on Sunday? Cast your ballot and also select a victor!

