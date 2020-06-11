Rory McIlroy backs PGA Tour’s call to pay tribute to George Floyd | Golf News



















1:20



Rory McIlroy says the PGA Tour’s tribute to George Floyd is an excellent gesture however believes golf can do extra to deal with discrimination.

Rory McIlroy says the PGA Tour’s tribute to George Floyd is an excellent gesture however believes golf can do extra to deal with discrimination.

Rory McIlroy has praised the PGA Tour’s choice to pay tribute to George Floyd and would really like to see extra racial range within the sport.

The PGA Tour resumes after a 91-day absence on Thursday on the Charles Schwab Challenge, stay on Sky Sports, the place play shall be halted for a minute and the tee time left vacated – in honour of Floyd – at 8.46am native time (2.46pm BST).

Floyd died on May 25 after a white police officer held him down by pressing a knee into his neck, sparking international protests in opposition to police behaviour in the direction of black folks, with McIlroy inspired to see golf following different sports activities in providing their respects.

McIlroy performs alongside world No 2 Jon Rahm and world No 3 Brooks Koepka over the primary two days

“I think what the PGA Tour has done with the moment of silence at 8:46am and not using that tee time is a wonderful gesture,” McIlroy instructed a pre-tournament press convention.

“My hero growing up was Tiger Woods. Tiger doesn’t look the same as me, has had a very different upbringing to the one that I have had, but he was my hero growing up, and it didn’t matter what colour his skin was, what his beliefs were.

Live PGA Tour Golf Live on

“Tiger was my hero, and he is been a whole lot of youngsters’ heroes through the years which have grown up taking part in golf. We’ve been very fortunate to have him in our sport.

“I think that there should be more people like him in golf, and I think what the conversation that Jay [Monahan] and Harold Varner had about these issues I think really hit home with me.

“Harold said that it maybe just isn’t about the players, it’s about everyone in the game of golf. There’s so many people that are involved with the game, and as long as we continue to give people from different backgrounds opportunities to be in golf, that can only be a good thing.”

McIlroy is a part of a star-studded area at Colonial Country Club, the primary of 4 PGA Tour occasions set to be performed behind closed doorways due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The world No 1 has beforehand expressed considerations about taking part in a Ryder Cup with out spectators, though is extra relaxed about fan-free occasions on the PGA Tour.

McIlroy heads within the occasion with top-five finishes in his previous seven worldwide begins

“Obviously playing in front of no fans at a Ryder Cup is very different than playing in front of no fans at a PGA Tour event,” McIlroy added “Look, it will be barely completely different.

“It’ll be a little eerie that you’re not getting claps and you’re not getting feedback from good shots and stuff like that, but I think at the same time, it’s what we have to do.

Live PGA Tour Golf Live on

“It’s what we’re going to have to live with for the foreseeable future, and if that’s what I have to adapt to be able to get out here and play on Tour and get back to work essentially, then I’m happy to do that.”

The four-time main champion was on a run of seven consecutive worldwide top-fives earlier than the sports activities’ enforced stoppage, with McIlroy – who received the TaylorMade Driving Relief alongside Dustin Johnson final month – relishing the possibility to return to aggressive motion.

The world No 1 is making his debut on the Charles Schwab Challenge

“It [three months of no PGA Tour] actually gave me an opportunity to work on a few things,” McIlroy stated. “I spent 90 days in a row at house for the primary time in my grownup life.

“I’m eager to get back and I’m eager to play and get back into competition mode, but I’m sort of — expectation-wise, we’ll see how it goes. I feel like I’m as sharp as I can be coming in here.

Live PGA Tour Golf Watchalong Live on

“I’ve played a lot of golf over the last few weeks and I’ve practiced a bit. My game seems to be there. It seems to be there at home anyway, so if it’s there at home, there’s no reason why it shouldn’t be there when I get out here.”

Watch the Charles Schwab Challenge all through the week stay on Sky Sports. Live protection begins with Featured Groups on Thursday from 12.45pm on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event.