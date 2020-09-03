Rory McIlroy announces birth of first daughter ahead of Tour Championship | Golf News







Rory McIlroy has actually ended up being a dad for the first time after his better half Erica offered birth to a child lady previously today.

McIlroy exposed throughout the BMW Championship that he had “been waiting for the call” due to the impending birth, and Poppy Kennedy McIlroy came to lunch break on Monday.

Poppy Kennedy McIlroy, born August 31st, 12:15 pm. She is the outright love of our lives. Mother and child are doing fantastic. Massive thank you to all the personnel at Jupiter Medical Center and Dr Sasha Melendy for their fantastic care — Rory McIlroy (@McIlroyRory) September 3, 2020

The world No 4 is anticipated to play in this week’s Tour Championship in Atlanta, which begins on Friday, although he did cancel his pre-tournament interview.

Following his 3rd round at Olympia Fields on Saturday, when news of his better half’s pregnancy was first revealed, McIlroy …