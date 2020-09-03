Rory McIlroy announces birth of first child

Rory McIlroy is formally a papa.

The previous worldNo 1 required to social networks to reveal the birth of the first child for he and his partner,Erica Their child, Poppy Kennedy McIlroy, was born at 12:15 p.m. onAug 31.

“She is the absolute love of our lives,” McIlroy composed. “Mother and baby are doing great. Massive thank you to all the staff at Jupiter Medical Center and Dr. Sasha Melendy for their amazing care.”

McIlroy almost kept the whole pregnancy far from the general public eye, just revealing recently at the BMW Championship that the couple was pregnant and anticipating to provide birth in a matter of days. Poppy’s arrival came the day after McIlroy concluded play at Olympia Fields, where he shot a final-round 71 to connect for 12th.

The statement ends speculation that the child’s birth may keep McIlroy from teeing it up today at the Tour Championship, where he won the FedExCup and $15 million a year back. McIlroy is not anticipated to talk to the media for a pre-tournament interview, however he is slated to tee off at 1:30 p.m. ET Friday along with Brendon Todd.

At 3 under, McIlroy will start the competition in a tie for 11th and 7 shots behindNo 1 seed Dustin Johnson.