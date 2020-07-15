Rory McIlroy admits letting mind wander without spectators on PGA Tour | Golf News





Rory McIlroy has struggled to maintain his focus without any fans on site

Rory McIlroy admits that he found it “easy to lose focus” without any spectators in attendance for his first three starts since competitive golf resumed last month.

McIlroy has been plagued by inconsistency and didn’t manage a top-10 finish in any of the first three post-shutdown PGA Tour events, and that he missed the vitality from the galleries as he struggled to get into the necessary mindset for tournament golf.

McIlroy admitted he kept letting his mind wander in his first three post-shutdown starts

But he hopes to put that right as he takes on the strongest field of the resumption to date at The Memorial Tournament this week, where he’ll play with Tiger Woods and Brooks Koepka for the opening two rounds, live on Sky Sports Golf.

“I haven’t necessarily been in contention the last few times that we’ve played without fans, but if anything I’ve realised personally that it’s very hard for me to keep focus out here,” said McIlroy, who’s refreshed after having a couple of weeks off, during which he’s been reunited with long-time swing coach, Michael Bannan.

“I feel like when there is fans and there’s that energy and the atmosphere, it’s not hard to get into that mindset you’ll want to get into, right, like that’s what we’re used to, that’s what we do.

“But whenever you don’t have that, I felt the first three weeks my mind was wandering a bit. It was simple to lose focus, easy to lose concentration, and I believe some of the mistakes I was making were because of that. It could go both ways, but I think fans or no fans, if you are in with a chance to win a tournament, I think you will feel it regardless.

“The first three weeks that I played, Colonial, Hilton Head, Travelers, looking back on them, these were three great weeks merely to get a feel for what it was planning to be like, now someone like Tiger hasn’t experienced that yet.

“Maybe he will find it only a little weird heading out there here and not having anyone, particularly with the total amount of crowds he has to handle all the time when he plays. So it absolutely was a good look at what we were all planning to expect moving forward.

McIlroy is grouped with Tiger Woods and Brooks Koepka at The Memorial

“I think you just have to work really hard to keep your mind on the task at hand and not let your mind wander because there’s so many opportunities for it to wander because we’re in big, open spaces and you’re looking around, and you don’t have that sort of tunnel of people to keep your focus.”

McIlroy feels it was a shame the “compelling” play-off between Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas at Muirfield Village the other day was played out in relative silence, particularly on the first extra hole when Thomas holed a 50-foot putt for birdie just for his opponent to follow him in from around 25 feet to increase the contest.

“I thought it was some of the most compelling TV I’ve watched all year, it was pretty cool to watch,” added McIlroy. “That moment on the 18th green when they both made those birdie putts would have been way better with fans, but it was still pretty cool to look at.

“You think of the commotion that will have been happening around that 18th green had there has been fans there. It would have taken Collin an extra several or four minutes hitting that putt just to let everyone subside, so I believe that there was no fans there definitely made that easier, and I’m sure Collin would inform you the exact same thing.

“So there are just the little nuances that are happening with no fans and especially when you have guys in contention like that. I definitely think that putt that Collin had to make on top of Justin was a little easier because he didn’t have to deal with 10,000 people around the green having to settle down again.”