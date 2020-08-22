Rory Butcher nabs pole from Josh Cook

Butcher and his Motorbase Performance Ford Focus ST flashed throughout the line to take the leading area in the closing phases of the session simply a couple of hundred metres behind Josh Cook, who in turn had actually simply moved his BTC Racing Honda Civic Type- R to the head of the order.

Butcher’s efficiency, which featured 30kg of success ballast aboard the Ford, sufficed to provide him the decision by 0.089 seconds over Cook, whose Honda is unballasted after a hard opening number of rounds. The polesitting Scotsman himself has actually run out luck of late, and is still seeking his very first BTCC success of the season after leaks cost him a race win last time out at Brands Hatch.

He blazed a trail on the opening runs from the BMW of ruling champ and 2020 points leader Colin Turkington, however understood there was more time to come.

“I made the car work for myself there,” statedButcher “I didn’t get the first two laps on the first run – I made a couple of mistakes and had to bail out of them, and then I put a banker in. On the second run my engineer was piling the pressure on over the radio, and I came out with pole again – fantastic.”

Cook, who set 2 laps sufficient for the front row, thinks he has an excellent race set-up on the Civic, and it sufficed to beat the West Surrey Racing- run BMW 330i M Sport of …