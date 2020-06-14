Roosters vs Bulldogs NRL game postponed due to Covid-19 scare | Rugby League News





Aiden Tolman’s analyze has come back again negative, therefore the game will take place about Monday

The NRL clash involving the Sydney Roosters and Canterbury Bulldogs continues to be postponed to Monday above fears the Bulldogs participant may have been uncovered to the particular coronavirus.

Prop Aiden Tolman includes a child in the Laguna Street Public School in Caringbah, Sydney where a staff fellow member has examined positive to Covid-19.

Tolman has been tested for your virus, which usually subsequently returned negative afterwards Sunday, that means the match up provisionally postponed until Monday will now proceed.

Prior to the outcomes of Tolman’s test, the particular chairman in the Australian Rugby League Commission, Peter Vlandys, described the chance of the virus growing to Bulldogs players since remote nevertheless said zero chances is going to be taken.

“There is a very remote risk of infection within the Bulldogs squad,” Vlandys said.

“To guarantee there is no danger at all the participant will be examined today (Sunday) and the game delayed right up until tomorrow (Monday) to guarantee the test effects have came back.

“I want to congratulate the particular Bulldogs regarding swiftly educating the NRL.”

All Bulldogs gamers and employees inside their selected 50-person roster have been examined as a safety measure. The match up is the very first to have the virus considering that the competition summarized at the end of April.