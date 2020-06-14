Rooney Rule needed at all levels of football, say Sunday Supplement panel | Football News



















5:12



The Sunday Supplement panel say the EFL’s current Rooney Rule should be strengthened and a similar scheme used at boardroom levels through the Premier League to increase BAME representation.

With the Black Lives Matter movement putting anti-racism systems in focus, the Sunday Supplement panel discussed the current measures in place in football and what more the game may do to improve its diversity.

There are simply six BAME managers working across the 91 league clubs in England. While the EFL introduced a ruling at the beginning of the summer season that clubs must interview a BAME candidate for a vacant role, you can find loopholes, with that guideline only applying when there is a shortlist of interviewees.

Instead, clubs in the EFL and Premier League must now go further in how they provide opportunities for BAME managers – and also BAME executives at boardroom levels, say the Sunday Supplement panel.

“I think the Rooney Rule really has to be looked at and strengthened,” said Mike McGrath, football writer at the Telegraph. “It’s effectively an insurance plan which is completely optional.

The Arsenal squad took a knee in support of Black Lives Matter before their friendly against Brentford

“It is a thing that is used if you have an interview process. There’s nothing to avoid a club not having an interview process, and a chairman just appointing his best mate if that he wants to.

“The Rooney Rule ought to be implanted correctly across all 91 clubs and then and also to have transparency, to have data to show who you’ve interviewed.

“The FA have experienced a very positive policy recently in having a BAME coach atlanta divorce attorneys single age bracket for England, from U15s to Gareth Southgate’s senior squad. I don’t understand why that can not be implemented for the 20 teams in the Premier League and perchance Championship. I don’t think it might be a financial problem for that to occur.

“There are only 32 BAME coaches with the UEFA A licence. The LMA have said themselves they want coaches fast tracked for this qualification, to have more black coaches would mean a greater chance of getting a job. So that’s absolutely vital as well – and could happen very easily.”

‘Diversity makes clubs stronger’

Sami Mokbel, football news correspondent at the Daily Mail, agreed and argued clubs will be stronger, better quality organisations when they followed the meritocracy they’ve for the first-team squad in management and boardroom positions.

“I think the key to this is leadership and transparency,” said Mokbel. “Football is just a meritocracy. If you’re an excellent player you will be in the starting XI. If you aren’t as good as the players in the starting XI then you’re going to be on the bench, regardless of your colour, creed or belief system.

1:12 England manager Gareth Southgate told The Football Show that he hopes the worldwide protests following the death of George Floyd would have been a turning point in the fight against racism England manager Gareth Southgate told The Football Show he hopes the world wide protests following a death of George Floyd will be a turning point in the fight racism

“But at the higher end of the overall game – managerial level, board level – there is certainly scope to introduce something like the Rooney Rule.

“If you’ve got an ethnically diverse work system, surely that produces you stronger, that makes you ready for the contemporary world. I certainly think in newspapers we should be looking at that and football-wide I don’t understand why we really should not be introducing a method like the Rooney Rule.

“We’ve got such a massive pool of black players. The talent is there. It’s about trying to harness that talent and making sure those guys see a path into Premier League and FA boardrooms, into coaching and being a manager. And it is about making sure those guys don’t step away from the game. That will take leadership.”

Clubs must think about how they deal with instances

Meanwhile, Rob Draper, chief football writer for the Mail on Sunday, believes senior figures in clubs should also scrutinise the way they have responded to accusations of racism against their very own employees previously.

“All the clubs will sign up for anti-racism campaigns and they’ll all wear Black Lives Matter next week but when it comes to a player in their club accused of racism, you see the response and it can be quite different,” he said.

“We saw how Liverpool reacted to Luis Suarez being accused of racism and I think Jamie Carragher apologised to Patrice Evra for his part in that. And I think on reflection many individuals in Liverpool say they called that very wrong.

“We all join campaigns, and say racism is a bad thing nevertheless when it actually affects our life, or our player or our friend, we think ‘they’re quite a nice guy’ and we don’t believe they’re racist.

“Pep Guardiola defended Bernardo Silva’s tweet earlier in the day in the summer season and that has been slightly problematic. I think most of us could understand why the tweet was a challenge and was offensive.

“I think what Pep was probably trying to say was, ‘you don’t know Bernardo Silva, he is not a racist’.

“When we arrive at these situations it takes a more nuanced system. The FA charge given to Bernardo Silva, isn’t saying you’re a terrible racist, it says this caused offence.

“Then you may like to see some reflection from Pep Guardiola and maybe Bernardo himself to say, ‘I didn’t mean to cause offence but I can note that might be offensive’.

“The rush is to defend your player – and of course the player deserves a fair hearing and a defence – but it’s not always the right response.”

