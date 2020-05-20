Rooney Mara Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Joaquin Phoenix

Rooney Mara is pregnant!

The Oscar nominee is anticipating her first little one with Joaquin Phoenix, in accordance with a number of reviews. This information comes shortly after Rooney was noticed out in Los Angeles, delivering flowers to sister Kate Mara on Mother’s Day.

“Rooney is about six months along,” an insider told Us Weekly. “Joaquin is great and has been accompanying her to appointments.”

Rooney, 35, and Joaquin, 45, have been first romantically linked in Jan. 2017, after they have been spotted at a wellness retreat together. This sighting got here 4 years after the actors starred within the film Her. They later reunited on the 2018 film Mary Magdalene.

In May 2017, the non-public pair confirmed their romance throughout the Cannes Film Festival. Two years later, the couple sparked engagement rumors when Rooney was photographed carrying a diamond ring. Later that very same yr, Joaquin provided some uncommon perception into their relationship throughout an interview with Vanity Fair.

In the interview, Joaquin revealed that he thought Mara “despised” him whereas engaged on the movie Her collectively. However, he later discovered {that a} “shy” Rooney preferred him too.

“She’s the only girl I ever looked up on the internet,” the actor instructed the outlet. “We were just friends, email friends. I’d never done that. Never looked up a girl online.”





Rooney was by Joaquin’s aspect throughout award season earlier this yr, as he scooped up accolades for his work in Joker. Joaquin even gave his leading lady a sweet shout-out throughout his acceptance speech on the 2020 Golden Globes, the place he received for Best Actor in a Drama.

To win the award, Joaquin beat out Christian Bale, Antonio Banderas, Adam Driver and Jonathan Pryce. Joquin kicked off his speech by stating that he is “inspired” by his fellow nominees.

“Some I’ve reached out to you personally, some I’m still a little too intimidated by, even though we share the same agent…Hi Christian, you’re not here!” Joaquin stated whereas on the award present stage.

Joaquin later turned his consideration to Rooney, who was seated within the viewers.

“I love you,” he stated to Rooney, wiping away tears.

