Roommates mistakenly sent to VCU isolation dorm say it’s a nerve-racking experience | Coronavirus

“Dusty. Dust everywhere. On the bed and desks and everything,” statedHartman “It kind of looked like a mental institution, what I’d imagine that looking like. Just being white and bare, nothing to look at.”

Kilby-Woodward had a comparable unacceptable experience.

“The counters looked like they hadn’t been wiped down. The toilet was running from the person who was just in there before me,” she stated. “Their linens were on the ground. I felt like, if I didn’t have COVID before, I’d get it now by staying here. It was nerve-racking and kind of scary.”

Hartman’s very first hot meal– on her 2nd night– included “a cold, wrinkly sausage, lumpy mash potatoes” and a piece of corn. Kilby-Woodward never ever got a hot meal provided, she stated. She warmed up a can of Beefaroni from her dry food box.

Both trainees stated they had a hard time to sleep for 2 nights.

Three days later on, both females evacuated and headed house to Harrisonburg.

“It’s just not being handled well,” stated Kilby-Woodward