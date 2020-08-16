Roomate Weighted Blanket & Removable Cove | Resist Water Spills, Two Models for Kids and Adults | Cool Breathable Inner & Ultra-Soft Minky Fleece Cover (Grey, 48”72”- 15LB)



Surround yourself with Roomate Flannel Fleece Weighted Blankets while sleeping in bed, watching TV with a mug of hot chocolate on couch, especially after high pressure work and urgently needs relief – As a perfect companion while having a comfy nap in your work with our super cozy fleece cover & a weighted blanket.

VERSATILE USAGE SCENARIOS: Wrapping around your body with Roomate while sleeping, napping or watching movies in your living room, couch, office or even in traveling and cars. Multiple combinations (Separate blanket, separate fleece cover, sets) provides optimal temperature control and defending for cool and hot sleepers.

YOUR DREAM ROOMMATE: Fleece cover – Adds to 420GSM, resist spills, 6 ties resist fraying and sliding. Blanket – 100% cooling breathable cotton, glass beads padding (separately use available). As Christmas, birthday or caring gifts for your parents, friends or kids to get the most comforting sleep ever – The fabulous colors revive your bed blanket with an elegant appearance to complement your room a chic feeling

Easy to care for: Both two pieces are machine washable, tumble dry low. Plush cover with a soft hand-feel will get softer and softer after every wash without shedding or shrinking – Protect your favorite weighted blanket and bed from dirt and spills to keep them fresh and clean.

WHAT YOU GET: Roomate ultra-soft weighted blanket for all season with noticeable breathability. 420GSM Fleece Minky removable cover( separately used as an perfect plush blanket). Roomate guarantees to provide 1-Month return and replacement service & life-time free customer service