Rookie Van Jefferson might become starter in Rams’ base offense

Van Jefferson might become a starter for the Rams.

When Todd Gurley’s health failed him last season, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Jared Goff ran an offense that was one action except an Air Raid.

Knowing that conserving Goff’s credibility after a subpar 2019 is the crucial to keeping his task, McVay included previous Florida Gators wideout Van Jefferson in the draft to offer Goff another brand-new toy to have fun with. Jefferson has actually been so remarkable at practice that he might wind up beginning beside Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods.

The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue thinks that Jefferson will take control of the WR3 function from incumbent Josh Reynolds, successfully making him a starter in LA’s base 11 workers offense that includes 3 pass receivers, one tight end, and one running back.

Van Jefferson won Sean McVay over due to his route-running

Jefferson, a Senior Bowl standout, moved to the middle of the 2nd round due to a lack of elite production at both Ole Miss andFlorida However, box rating hunting permitted among the draft’s finest route-runners and fastest vertical hazards to slip to Day 2.

The child of New York Jets pass receivers coach Shawn Jefferson, who was a quality NFL gamer for ten years as a Charger and Patriot, Van’s capability to get separation at the line of skirmish and …