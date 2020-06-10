Rookie Ex-Cop Charged in George Floyd Murder Case Released on Bail

Exclusive Details

Thomas Lane, the rookie ex-cop charged in George Floyd‘s murder case has gone out of jail after posting his $750k bail.

According to Hennepin County Jail records … Lane will soon be conditionally released on bond Wednesday. Lane’s attorney, Earl Gray would only say, “It’s pretty good news” whenever we asked about how exactly his client raised the mandatory funds.

TMZ broke the story … Lane’s family was seeking donations via a web site they create to raise money for his legal defense after that he and 2 other ex-cops were arrested and charged with aiding and abetting 2nd-degree murder, and aiding and abetting 2nd-degree manslaughter.

If convicted, Lane faces a maximum sentence of up to 40 years in prison. As we reported, Lane’s attorney claims the ex-cop did everything that he could to greatly help George Floyd. Lane’s family argued exactly the same … pointing out Lane suggested rolling Floyd on his side … that they — and prosecutors — say Derek Chauvin refused to do.