Rookie Binder scores KTM’s first win

2016 Moto3 champ Binder was promoted to the factory KTM group from Tech3 for 2020 after Johann Zarco’s exit from the team and reduced to the chequered flag in only his 3rd premier class race for a historical success.

Poleman Johann Zarco mishandled his launch off the line at the start and dropped to 6th, while Franco Morbidelli put his Petronas Yamaha into the lead having actually been tipped by lots of pre-race as the preferred for success.

Teammate Fabio Quartararo followed him in 2nd, however Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro took the position far from him at Turn 4.

Quartararo restored the position when Espargaro went broad at Turn 1 on lap 2, however Morbidelli was currently a 2nd clear and pulling even more away.

Behind, the KTM duo of Pol Espargaro and Binder switched 4th location, with Binder getting ahead of the other Espargaro bro for 3rd on lap 3.

Binder then stacked the pressure on Quartararo for 2nd, taking the position far from the Frenchman at Turn 3 on lap 9 as the Petronas rider started to experience grip concerns.

Pol Espargaro followed him through at Turn 11 on the exact same lap, though ran broad at the penultimate turn and let Quartararo back through.

This enabled Zarco to get a face Turn 1, with the Avintia rider scything up the within as Espargaro ran a little broad.

Contact was made as …