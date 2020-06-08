Roof Of 130-Year-Old North Side Church Collapses – CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The roof of a historic Pittsburgh landmark gave way Monday afternoon. Bricks from the 130-year-old Christian Fellowship Center Church in Woods Run now fill the sidewalk and street below along McClure Avenue.

The owner of Don’s Diner, Marcie Kimmler, said she’d just wrapped up lunch service when the light poles started to shake.

“My dad and my son and I were standing outside,” said Kimmler. “He had just left to walk up the street.”

Kemmler said her father narrowly missed the falling bricks.

“And the telephone poles started shaking and we heard this loud crash and a thing of dust and complete smoke,” said Kemmler.

She ran to get her dad, who thankfully made it home safely, however the 130-year-old church will no longer open for services this Sunday as in the pipeline.

“I thank God my deacon was cutting the grass, preparing for church services Sunday, but his back was hurting and he went home to get some rest and when he was resting that’s when the collapse took place,” said Pastor Frank Tillman Junior.

Pastor Tillman leads the Christian Fellowship Center Church of God in Christ. He moved his congregation into this space along McClure Avenue about 20 years ago. He tells KDKA’s Meghan Schiller that they had just “survived the pandemic” and were anxious to collect together in a few short days.

“Although this is a major tragedy, it’s something of a footnote of an epiphany moment, but it’s not the end. It’s not over.”