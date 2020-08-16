Ronnie O’Sullivan wins sixth World Snooker Championship at Crucible | Snooker News





Ronnie O’Sullivan won his sixth world title on Sunday

Ronnie O’Sullivan won the World Snooker Championship on Sunday to sign up with Steve Davis and Ray Reardon as a six-time world champ at the Crucible.

After rattling 7 frames in succession to move one frame from success, ‘The Rocket’ returned for the night session to produce more magic and defeat Kyren Wilson 18-8 in the last.

O’Sullivan, 44, is simply one title far from equating to Stephen Hendry’s record of 7 world titles.

Both gamers were cheered into the arena for what guaranteed to be among the quickest last Crucible sessions on record.

O’Sullivan threatened to finish the task in a blink of an eye …