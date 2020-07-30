Ronnie O’Sullivan will be out to win a sixth World Snooker Championship | Snooker News





Will Ronnie O’Sullivan win a sixth World Championship?

We take a recall at the profession of Ronnie O’Sullivan as ‘The Rocket’ goals to sign up with Steve Davis and Ray Reardon as a six-time World Champion at the Crucible.

He’s the most naturally talented gamer of a generation and the fans’ preferred, so will the genius that is O’Sullivan include to his title haul at the renowned Crucible Theatre?

The 2001, 2004, 2008, 2012 and 2013 champ prepares to make his 28 th successive World Championship look so we’re taking a recall at the low and high of the king of the green baize.

Became the youngest gamer to win a ranking occasion (17 years, 51 weeks) at the 1993 UK Championship. 1,000 Career centuries mark made at Players Championship in 2019. 28 – this will be O’Sullivan’s 28 th look at the World Championship. 5 – World titles in 2001, 2004, 2008, 2012 and 2013. 7 – UK Championship titles, the very first of which came 27 years earlier in1993 He has more than anybody else. 15 – Maximum breaks of 147. 3 – Crucible 147 s from Ronnie O’Sullivan 320 – Seconds to make the fastest optimum of perpetuity, versus Mick Price at the 1997 World Championship. 1 – Ronnie returned to world No 1 for the very first time considering that 2010 last March. 44 – Age O’Sullivan switched on December 5.

After winning the UK Championship aged 17, Ronnie went to Gartree Prison in Leicestershire to reveal the prize to his daddy Ronnie Snr, who was serving 18 years for murder.

A year after winning the British Open, the 19- year-old declared the Masters title versus fellow teen John Higgins 9-3 in the last.

In 1995 O’Sullivan reached the last 8 of the World Championship in Sheffield prior to losing to Stephen Hendry 13 -8.

He was back to safeguard his Masters crown in 1996, however he lost to the indefatigable Hendry 10 -5 at Wembley.

O’Sullivan reached the semi-final of the World Championship in 1996 prior to going out to Peter Ebdon 16-14

However, he is condemned of attacking an authorities and is handed a two-year suspended sentence along with a ₤20,000 fine.

Regarded as most likely the best break in the sport’s history, in 1997, O’Sullivan assembled the fastest 147 on record in simply 5 minutes 20 seconds throughout his World Championship win over MickPrice None – even ‘The Rocket’ himself – have actually come close to eclipsing it.

The list below year O’Sullivan beat his idol Jimmy White 13 -7 at the Crucible prior to losing to John Higgins in the semi-finals.

The Essex cueman landed his very first World Championship title – pounding John Higgins 18-14 in 2001.

In December he ruined Ken Doherty 10 -1 to protect the UK Championship in York.

O’Sullivan edged out John Higgins in a thrilling Irish Masters last 10 -9 at the Citywest Hotel in 2003.

And the following May he beat Graeme Dott 18 -8 to win his 2nd World Championship at the Crucible.

Teenager Ding Junhui was left in tears as O’Sullivan won his very first huge competition for 22 months at the 2007 Masters at Wembley Arena with a 10 -3 damaging.

In 2008 he commemorated a record-breaking ninth 147 optimum break versus Mark Williams …

… prior to going on to catch his 3rd Crucible crown by beating Ali Carter 18 -8 in the last.

After individual issues, Ronnie was back on the baize in 2012 where he beat Carter when again – this time protecting an 18-11 win in Sheffield.

And after a year sabbatical from the sport, he returned to sensationally maintain his title in 2013 with an 18-12 win over Barry Hawkins and commemorated with his child, Ronnie Jr.

Ronnie made a strong start to 2014, protecting his 5th Masters title with a 10 -4 triumph over Mark Selby.

But O’Sullivan missed out on out on a sixth World crown in May, getting rid of a five-frame lead in a 18-14 defeat versus Mark Selby.

Despite breaking his ankle whilst running, ‘The Rocket’ still participated at the 2014 UK Championship …

… where he beat Judd Trump 10 -9 in a thrilling last to declare his 5th UK Championship title to make ₤150,000, to choose the ₤44,000 he swiped for his 147 break versus Matt Selt.

He sealed a record-equalling sixth Masters title at the Alexandra Palace in January2016 After beating Mark Williams, Mark Selby and Stuart Bingham, he won the competition crown with a 10 -1 demolition of Barry Hawkins which equated to Stephen Hendry’s record for the most Masters wins.

At the Welsh Open, after potting 14 reds and 13 blacks versus Barry Pinches, O’Sullivan intentionally quit his chance at a optimum break by wandering up for the pink rather. Afterwards he called the ₤10,000 available “too cheap” for a147 Snooker chief Barry Hearn reacted intensely, calling O’Sullivan’s display screen “unacceptable” and “disrespectful”.

The Paul Hunter prize was back in his arms as O’Sullivan won the Masters for a record seventh time at Alexandra Palace in 2017, pounding Joe Perry 10 -7 in the last.

He then equated to Steve Davis’ record 6 UK Championships after placing on a superb display screen to defeat Shaun Murphy 10 -5 in the last. That likewise took him level with Stephen Hendry on 18 Triple Crown titles.

A year later on and he made history at the UK Championship by beating Mark Allen 10 -6 to declare 2 substantial records. O’Sullivan ended up being the most effective gamer in the history of the UK Championship with 7 titles and Triple Crown occasions with 19 triumphes.

In 2019 he made his 1000 th century at the PlayersChampionship A turning point he reached in frame 14 which was the frame he required to win the title as he beat NeilRobertson He returned to world No 1 for the very first time considering that May 2010.

Ronnie is back in Sheffield and prepared to start his mission for a sixth Crucible crown. Will he do it at the age of 44? This would undoubtedly be his biggest accomplishment in the sport.

