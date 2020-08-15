Ronnie O’Sullivan takes 10-7 lead over Kyren Wilson heading into final day of World Snooker Championship | Snooker News





Ronnie O’Sullivan will take a three-frame benefit over Kyren Wilson heading into the final day

Ronnie O’Sullivan took a three-frame benefit after a screening opening day of the World Championship final versus Kyren Wilson at the Crucible.

Both gamers appeared invested from their particular impressive semi-final wins over Mark Selby and Anthony McGill and having actually led 8-2 at one phase, the five-time champ was lucky to emerge from the session with a 10-7 over night lead.

In front of fans who were enabled back in the Crucible for the very first time considering that the competition’s opening day, O’Sullivan appeared to be fighting the conditions and cut a significantly disappointed figure throughout the contest.

Both components of the favourite’s video game appeared in …