



Ronnie O’Sullivan has been told to withdraw from this year’s Worlds by Judd Trump

Defending champion Judd Trump has told title rival Ronnie O’Sullivan that he should

join qualifier Anthony Hamilton in withdrawing using this year’s World Snooker Championship if that he harbours genuine coronavirus concerns.

Hamilton, a chronic asthmatic, pulled out on Thursday citing health fears, following O’Sullivan’s declare that the sport’s top stars are being treated like “lab rats” over your decision to allow a restricted of quantity of spectators to the tournament.

Trump, who’ll begin his quest to become the first first-time winner to wthhold the title against Tom Ford on Friday morning, branded the dissenting duo “selfish” for maybe not pulling out early in the day and giving other players a chance to share in the game’s biggest payday.

Just pull out and let somebody else have a go Judd Trump on Ronnie O’Sullivan

Trump said: “I have been across the game long enough to learn that if there exists a World Championship coming up [O’Sullivan] is going to try to get the headlines.

“Of all people, Ronnie is probably the only one who doesn’t need the money, so I find it quite hard that he can enter it and have a go at what is going on. Just pull out and let someone else have a go.”

O’Sullivan had expressed sympathy for Hamilton, who said he had grave reservations about competing at the Crucible despite battling through the last qualifying round on Monday night.

Trump will be trying to end a Crucible curse

Trump, who credited World Snooker Tour officials with doing an “amazing” job to hold the tournament, will try to break a 43-year-old Crucible curse as he attempts to keep your hands on his crown. No first-time champion has kept your hands on his crown since the tournament moved to its current location in 1977.

After belatedly making his world-title breakthrough in thrilling fashion a year ago, he has his eyes on the prize this year.

“I think it’s different this year because we didn’t think the event was going to be on, so it’s a double bonus really,” said Trump.

“There’s no pressure any more. I always wanted to win the worlds and I finally did it. To win it for a second time would be amazing, but I won’t be bothered if I don’t. I’ve won enough tournaments to be satisfied with my season.”

Stuart Bingham holds the Paul Hunter Trophy after winning the Masters at Alexandra Palace in January

Former champion Stuart Bingham also starts his campaign on Friday morning against qualifier Ashley Carty, while Ding Junhui and Mark King will are in possession of the arena to themselves in the Friday afternoon session.

Trump and Ford, the entire world No 26, return to conclude their first-round match on Friday evening, when veterans Mark Williams and Alan McManus will even begin their best-of-19 encounter.

For those on the go, we will have the Pool & Snooker season covered via our website skysports.com/more-sports, our app for mobile devices, or our Twitter account @skysportspool for latest news and reports.